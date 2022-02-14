Hiranandani Estate Thane offers In-Vogue Studio Living at Solitaire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The young 'gradually-evolving' homebuyer's segment in India has acquired the taste of homeownership out of the pandemic blues.

The covid crisis has brought forward the vitality of the idea of owning a home as a safe haven.

Studio apartments are the perfect entry-level ticket size apartments with pocket-friendly prices, enticing these young customers to convert into first-time homebuyers. As these studio homes are built in gated developments with an embellishment of community living and in-built social fabric, it offers an ease of living lifestyle.

In order to cater this emerging studio living concept, Hiranandani Developers is offering modish and opulent studio homes at Hiranandani Estate, township in Thane. 'Solitaire' studio homes epitomize personalized abodes with vibrancy and a sense of peaceful living. The well-crafted abodes offer flexible and hassle-free living with an idea centred around 'swift service'. The urbane style studio homes offer open living layout, wide windows bestowing panoramic lake view, ample natural light and ventilation that befits the youthful taste of millennial home buyers.

According to a company spokesperson, "Hiranandani Studios are bespoke homes crafted to accentuate the taste of modern homebuyers. It is a perfect home that reflects vogue living as per global trends prevailing in cities like New York, Dubai, London etc. It caters to the appeal of aspirational homebuyers who wish to own a personal abode in gated communities with habitable surroundings and vibrant social fabric elevating their comfort of living. In line with the 'Live-Work-Play' mantra, this studio home is aptly favourable for students, bachelors, millennials, and expats on career wheel desiring a blend of cosmopolitan lifestyle along with a flattering world of opulence. Hiranandani Studio homes at Solitaire is a perfect private abode that offers Convenience- Comfort -Community living experience with right location and flexibility at its epicentre.

The uber-efficient studio homes allure the affluent homebuyers' segment in metropolitan cities driven by global lifestyle and hassle-free living. Single room living might sound awkward in early times, but in the evolving real estate market it is well curated with the goals of ambitious home buyers to experience personalized living. Today's fast-paced lifestyle requires the advantage of owning an easy-to-upkeep home as the career-mobility phenomena dominates the life of the millennials. Studio apartments are a right fit striking a perfect balance between maximum utility and minimum maintenance. In the ensuing decade, property markets will witness steady rise of such an innovative and customizable studio apartment to accustom the need of new-age customers. Such unique boutique homes will pick up steam among the stylish home buyers who are skewed towards a contemporary lifestyle in holistic development.

Real estate market is witnessing changes in apartments mixed with products re-engineered to meet the new normal living demands. In the age of unicorns, the rise in urbanization will be on the uptick for better economic growth.

The Budget 2022 laid a roadmap for meticulous urban planning on the advent of globalization and rising suburbanization. Perils of covid pandemic is a precursor to the value of ownership homes which will be the driving force for sustainable housing demand across all strata of home buyers. Residential real estate segment needs to re-vision their home-designing craft in order to cater the newly identified homebuyer's segment.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)