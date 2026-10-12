PRNewswire Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 12: India's aspiration to go abroad is increasing day by day, whether in the form of studying abroad or working abroad. In 2025, over 18.8 lakh Indian students were studying in 153 countries. India also has around 3.54 crore Indians living abroad. According to India's Economic Survey 2025-26, Indians living abroad sent $135.4 billion back to India in the financial year 2024-25, making India the country that receives the most money from people living abroad. Despite these global opportunities, finding the right job abroad can be challenging. Candidates often navigate multiple job portals, company career pages, and professional networks while managing resumes and applications.

HireNudge brings essential job-search tools together in one AI-powered platform. With more than 1,00,000 users having searched for job opportunities through the platform, it helps candidates discover international jobs, build ATS-friendly resumes, track applications, and connect with hiring teams. Making International Job Search Simpler Finding suitable overseas roles requires more than submitting applications. Candidates need to identify relevant opportunities, present their experience effectively, and connect with the right hiring teams. Managing these steps across different platforms can be time-consuming and make the job search hard to organise. HireNudge brings these activities together to help candidates manage their international job search more efficiently. AI-Powered Tools to Simplify the International Job Search

Searching for jobs abroad can be time-consuming, as candidates often struggle to find relevant openings, tailor resumes, manage applications, and reach the right recruiters across multiple platforms. HireNudge addresses these challenges by bringing essential job-search tools together in one AI-powered platform. Its AI Job Matcher helps candidates discover opportunities aligned with their skills and career goals, while the Resume Builder helps them create ATS-friendly resumes tailored to relevant roles. Candidates can then use the AI Job Tracker to organise applications and monitor their progress, and Employer Outreach to connect with recruiters and hiring teams. By connecting these steps in one place, HireNudge aims to make the international job search more organised and help candidates focus on pursuing relevant career opportunities abroad.

What HireNudge Users Say "I had been looking for a tool to simplify my international job search, and HireNudge has been helpful in discovering opportunities abroad. Through the platform, I have been able to get international interview opportunities and explore roles beyond my local job market." - Khyati Sharma, A HireNudge User from Jaipur "I have been using HireNudge for the past six months, and it has helped me explore international career opportunities. During this time, I have received six interview opportunities, including opportunities with organisations such as Bosch." - Jai Gupta, A HireNudge User from Bengaluru Conclusion For millions of Indians, working abroad represents a chance to explore new possibilities, grow professionally, and build a brighter future. Every global career journey begins with finding the right opportunity and having the confidence to pursue it.

HireNudge helps candidates discover international jobs, improve their resumes, and connect with hiring teams. While HireNudge cannot guarantee a job abroad, it can help serious job seekers navigate their search and pursue opportunities with greater confidence. With users sharing positive feedback, HireNudge has been highly rated by its users and aims to support more candidates as they take steps towards their career goals. By making the job search more organised and helping candidates explore opportunities beyond borders, HireNudge hopes to bring more global career dreams within reach. For every aspiring professional, the right opportunity could be the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

Website: https://hirenudge.ai/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hirenudge Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hirenudge Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hirenudge.ai Youtube: https://youtube.com/@hirenudge (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)