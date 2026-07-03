VMPL New Delhi [India], July 3: Hisense India has announced exciting offers on its range of smart televisions and air conditioners as part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale and the Flipkart GOAT Sale, beginning July 4, 2026. Customers can avail discounts of up to 40%, along with cashback offers, easy financing options, and no-cost EMI benefits across Hisense TVs and air conditioners available in India. As part of the sale, customers purchasing Hisense Smart TVs can enjoy cashback of up to INR 10,000, discounts of up to 40%, Zero down payment, and No Cost EMI for up to 18 months, making it easier than ever to upgrade to a premium home entertainment experience.

The Hisense TV portfolio includes its latest ULED Mini-LED, QLED, and 4K Smart TVs, featuring technologies such as Mini-LED with Full Array Local Dimming, Hi-View AI Engine, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Game Mode Pro with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and the intuitive VIDAA Smart OS. Designed to deliver exceptional picture quality, immersive sound, and seamless smart connectivity, Hisense TVs cater to movie lovers, gamers, and sports enthusiasts alike. Customers looking to beat the summer heat can also take advantage of attractive offers on Hisense Intelli Cool Pro Series smart air Conditioners, including cashback of up to INR 4,000 and discounts of up to 40%. Hisense air conditioners combine powerful cooling performance with energy-efficient operation and smart features, offering enhanced comfort for modern and smart Indian households.

Pankaj Rana, CEO, Hisense India, said, "At Hisense India, our focus has always been on making world-class technology more accessible to Indian consumers. Shopping festivals such as Amazon Prime Day and the Flipkart GOAT Sale provide the perfect opportunity for customers to upgrade their homes with premium televisions and air conditioners while enjoying exceptional value. We expect a 50-60% uptick in sales of our premium and large-screen television portfolio, along with strong demand for our newly launched Intelli Cool Pro Series air conditioners. With consumers looking to make purchases before any further potential price revisions arising from the evolving West Asia geopolitical situation, these sale offers come as a timely opportunity to own the latest technology at highly attractive prices."

Hisense continues to strengthen its presence in India through a growing portfolio of premium consumer electronics and home appliances across both ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. With cutting-edge technology, consumer-centric innovation, and competitive pricing, the brand remains committed to delivering superior entertainment and home comfort experiences to Indian consumers. As an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense India is leveraging the world's biggest sporting spectacle to bring immersive entertainment experiences to consumers across the country. With a comprehensive portfolio of premium ULED Mini-LED, QLED, and large-screen televisions spanning up to 116 inches, the brand is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for cinematic home viewing experiences during the tournament.

About Hisense India Hisense India is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Hisense Group, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances. Present in over 160 countries, Hisense has maintained the No. 1 global position in the 100-inch-and-above TV segment for consecutive years (Omdia 2023-Q3 2025). As the pioneer of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead next-generation display innovation. Hisense is also the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, leveraging global sports partnerships to connect with audiences worldwide. In February 2026, Hisense inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in India at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, reinforcing its commitment to local manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Website: www.hisense-india.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)