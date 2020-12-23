Hisense launches its first Tornado 4K Series television in 55" (139 cm) at an inaugural price of INR 44,990/

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Hisense, a leading consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer of the world, has launched its Tornado 4K Series in the Indian market at an attractive price of 44,990/.

"We are extremely thrilled to announce the Made In India series of Tornado range made exclusively for India by Hisense. It is extremely important for us to understand the requirement of our consumers, and today, the television experience is not just about a good display but also about enjoying ultimate clarity through a slim design. Hence, we have launched this Tornado 4K range, satisfying senses and the lifestyle need of Indian consumers by providing a wholesome experience with best in class features and top-notch specifications," said Rishi Tandon, COO Hisense India, speaking about the launch.

To ensure consumer delight, the brand shall be ensuring that its service is readily accessible with a fast response time and wide cover, having a network across more than 18,500 pin codes with 450 plus service centers.

With 51 glorious years as the global technology leader, Hisense launches Tornado 4K Series aimed at redefining one's overall TV viewing experience. It perfectly balances stylish design and ultimate sound clarity with a host of latest technology features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Android TV 9.0.

As a part of its TV Redefined launch campaign running across all e-commerce platforms, the brand is also running a Tornado Challenge Contest on select platforms wherein the consumer can win a 55" 4K TV on participating in Quiz.

This Hisense Tornado 4K range comes equipped with JBL Speakers, providing vibrant immersive symphony sound for a truly enriched audio experience with impeccable clarity.

A front firing Six Speaker System, with 4 full range speakers and 2 high frequency speakers, delivers super clear 102W sound that is rich and impactful with JBL's hallmark clarity. Equipped with latest DOLBY ATMOS technology, it provides a moving audio on screen which is a major advance from stereo sound, and even better than surround sound. It's just like being inside the same movie as if all the action, sound, places, things, and music come alive with breathtaking realism.

High sound wattage doesn't mean that design of the TV has been compromised. Hisense has been able to achieve this perfect balance of super clear sound with slim design. To create a truly contemporary look, this Tornado Series 4K TV pushes the edges to new extremes. With its elegant design that is incredibly slim and a nearbezel-less finish, the design of the TV enhances the interior decor of one's room and takes it to the next level.

The reduced bezel flows directly into the display without interruptions, providing one with an enriched, immersive viewing experience.

Dolby Vision HDR technology automatically creates a perfect picture by optimizing content scene-by-scene to deliver the best experience one's TV is capable of. It can deliver highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, blacks that are 10 times darker and 1000 times more color volume (billions of colors as compared to millions) than a standard SDR picture. This spectacular color, brightness, contrast, and detail create an amazingly vivid and life-like image.

With Ultra Dimming technology, this Hisense Tornado 4K TV can apply customized contrast enhancement curves across the entire screen, offering brighter whites and deeper blacks to deliver a better and richer picture.

With Smooth Motion technology, it identifies the smallest details related to fast-moving objects and reconstructs the pixels to offer a smooth and clear viewing experience when one is watching fast moving scenes in action movies or sports.

This Hisense Tornado 4K Series is equipped with Ultra Vivid High Contrast Panel that delivers brighter whites, darker blacks and lively colors, offering a dynamic television viewing experience.

Hisense's UHD AI Upscaler technology turns FHD content into Ultra HD 4K quality allowing to upgrade the quality of normal FHD content from even a set top box.

It supports variety of HDR formats as well as includes HDR10 p decoding, HDR10, and HLG. One can play HDR games, stream or Plug n Play HDR movies, with support of multiple HDR formats in all inputs.

It also provides an ultimate gaming experience with Game mode. With a minimal input lag, it gives a chance to perform a well-time move and stay ahead of the game.

With Noise Reduction technology solution, it automatically analyses the input signal and removes detected noise and restores and reproduces a perfect, clean image.

Powered by official Android TV 9.0 PIE operating system, the Hisense Tornado 4K TV comes with Built-in Google Assistant for a smarter television viewing experience. The latest operating system is streamlined for faster operation and is easier to use than before. Now one can easily search and watch blockbuster movies, stream apps and enjoy multiplayer games. With the variety of features, a user can instruct, control the lights and other smart home devices or manage tasks just by one's voice with the press of a button or the Assistant button on the remote.

It also has the official Google Play Store app preloaded, giving access to 500,000 plus TV shows and movies.

With Chromecast Built-in, the television provides a seamless casting of even a 4K content on the big screen (in case of 4K Television).

It comes with Dual Band Wi-Fi Support through which a user can experience 5G speeds and effortless 4K streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube etc.

With the One Touch Access feature on the remote, applications like YouTube, Netflix, Google Play can be easily browsed through the press of a button. In case of 4K TV, Disney+Hotstar, Prime Video hotkey is also incorporated in the remote.

The Voice Remote across the entire Hisense range operates on Bluetooth and one can operate voice-based operations even when one is not in front of the TV.

Bluetooth Audio Out gives an option of connecting wireless headphones with the TV to enjoy late night TV without disturbing one's partner. The TV can also be wirelessly connected with the home theater and sound bar to enhance sound output of TV and declutter the space.

The TV has 3 HDMI ports which can be utilized for set top box, gaming console, streaming devices, home theaters etc. and the additional 2 USB ports can connect with hard drives and other USB devices. All the HDMI ports are HDMI 2.0 and support 4K resolution inputs with HDCP 2.2 support.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)