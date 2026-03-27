NewsVoir Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27: Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, announced the launch of its Intelli Cool Pro Series Room Air Conditioners in India, expanding its premium RAC portfolio. The Pro range combines rapid inverter performance, intelligent cooling, and built-in Wi-Fi voice control. Backed by Hisense's nine generations of inverter innovation, the system ensures precise temperature control, reduced power fluctuations, and long-term reliability. At the core of the Intelli Cool Pro Series is QSD Rapid Inverter Technology designed to enable the compressor to quickly start cooling. This ensures faster temperature pull-down, immediate comfort, and optimized performance from the moment the AC is switched on. The integrated AI Smart Mode intelligently adapts cooling output based on room conditions and user preferences, ensuring consistent comfort while minimizing energy consumption. Designed with consumer well-being in mind, the Intelli Cool Pro Series features a 4 in 1 healthy filter that helps capture fine particulate matter, contributing to cleaner and healthier indoor air. It further has the Self Clean function, that ensures improved hygiene inside the unit and better air quality for families, especially important in urban environments.

An interesting feature in the pro range is that it comes equipped with built-in Wi-Fi via Hisense ConnectLife, enabling users to control and monitor their AC anytime, anywhere through their smart devices. It also supports voice control in English and Hindi, along with personalized scheduling and temperature customization, allowing convenient remote operation from anywhere. The Intelli Cool Pro Series adopts R32 refrigerant, which has a Global Warming Potential (GWP) approximately 65% lower than R410A. This makes the air conditioner significantly more environmentally responsible while delivering powerful performance, making the ACs more effective and power saving. With this feature, Hisense reinforces its commitment to sustainable innovation aligned with global environmental standards.

The pro range is engineered for powerful and uniform airflow across different room sizes. Key performance features include: - Quick Chill Technology with 3D Cool Air Flow Design - 4-Way Auto Swing for uniform air distribution - Long Distance Airflow for effective cooling in larger rooms - Multiple Sleep Modes for personalized night comfort - Super-Quiet Operation with dedicated Quiet Mode for uninterrupted rest - Self Clean and Self Diagnose functions for hassle-free maintenance - 100% In-Grooved Copper with Anti-Corrosion treatment - Stabilizer free Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Rana, CEO, Hisense India, said, "At Hisense, we believe air conditioning today must go beyond basic cooling. Consumers are seeking intelligent performance, energy efficiency, and healthier living environments. The Intelli Cool Pro Series reflects our commitment to bringing globally proven inverter expertise, AI-driven adaptability, and environmentally responsible technology to Indian homes. With QSD Rapid Inverter Technology, R32 refrigerant, smart Wi-Fi connectivity, and 4 in 1 filtration, we are delivering a solution that is faster, smarter, greener, and designed around the evolving lifestyle needs of modern India."

Alongside the newly launched Intelli Cool Pro Series, Hisense is also introducing the Intelli Cool Series and the Eco Cool Series, all now available in India. Price and Availability The Intelli Perla Pro Series is currently available in the 3-Star 1.5 Ton variant across leading ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and retail outlets like Reliance, Satya, Nandilath, Great Eastern and Patra Electronics and authorized dealers nationwide. Starting Price: INR 28,990 with 5 years comprehensive warranty. About Hisense Hisense India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hisense Group, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances. The brand offers a wide range of products, including televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. Present in over 160 countries, Hisense has maintained the No. 1 global position in the 100-inch-and-above TV segment for consecutive years (Omdia 2023-Q3 2025). As the Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide. In February 2026, Hisense inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in India at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, reinforcing its commitment to local manufacturing under the Make in India. The brand is rapidly expanding its offline presence in India through strong retail partnerships and customer-centric services.

Website: www.hisense-india.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)