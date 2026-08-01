VMPL New Delhi [India], August 1: In a landmark convergence of ancient heritage and modern diplomatic strategy, a historic alliance has been formally established between India and the Kepangeranan Merdiko Praja Mangkualaman of Indonesia. During the highly anticipated Festival Adat Budaya Nusantara VII Jawa Tengah 2026 in Kota Salatiga, His Majesty Sri Paduka Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Adipati Arya (KGPAA) Mangku Alam II bestowed high royal Javanese titles upon two distinguished Indian figures: Sri Raja Vogeti Venkata Rama Rushi and Konala Amrutha Reddy. The conferment ceremonies, which coincided with the 1276th commemoration of the founding of Kota Salatiga on July 24, 2026, mark a deeply historic reconnection of the cultural, spiritual, and diplomatic ties that have linked the Indian subcontinent with the Indonesian archipelago for centuries.

Reviving an 800-Year-Old Dynastic Legacy Sri Raja Vogeti Venkata Rama Rushi, the 27-year-old heir apparent to the 800-year-old Vogeti Dynasty and grandson of Sri Raja Vogeti Venkata Gopala Rama Krishnam Raju of the erstwhile Gannavaram Zamindari, and who is also the great great grandson of Sri Raja Vogeti Ramakrishnayya, who is considered to be one of the first politician of the Godavari districts was formally included into Javanese nobility. He was personally bestowed the highly prestigious title of Kanjeng Pangeran (KP) with registration Number: 041/SM/KP/MA/GC/2026 alongside the Grand Cordon of the Royal Order of Mangkualaman with certificate number : 63/GCRM/26. The Vogeti dynasty carries a formidable legacy in India, having served as samantharajas in the Vijayanagara Empire, military chieftains, and prominent zamindars. Rushi Vogeti had been working to uplift the cultural and traditional values in India and around the world and was often recognised as such by many national figures. Attending under VVIP protocol, Sri Raja Vogeti Venkata Rama Rushi became the first Indian in centuries to participate in the sacred Wilujengan Nagari. By performing traditional sacred rites, including the abhishekam to the Linga Yoni and the Pradakshina, he actively revitalized ancient Hindu-Javanese spiritual traditions along side the Kings, Speaker of DPRD Kota Salatiga, Mayor of Kota Salatiga.

Bridging Heritage with Global Strategy In a parallel recognition of cross-border professional excellence, Indian Strategic advisor, Creative Generalist and Author Konala Amrutha Reddy was conferred with the high noble title of Kanjeng Raden Ajeng Tumenggung (KRAjT) with registration number : 043/SM/KRAjT/MA/GC/2026 and the Grand Companion of the Royal Order of Mangkualaman with certificate number : 19/GRM/26. Konala Amrutha Reddy co-authored many books. She is presently also working on a historic biographic book, and her personal business book spanning over 4700 pages. Awarded strictly on merit, this title recognizes her instrumental contributions in providing high-level strategy, enterprise-level marketing management, and integrated communications direction for the Mangkualaman Principality. Conferred in absentia due to her ongoing professional commitments in India, her recognition highlights the Keraton's commitment with modern global strategy and digital innovation.

A Legacy of National Prestige The title of Kanjeng Pangeran is a rare honor historically reserved for figures of immense national consequence. The Indian honorees join an exclusive cadre of modern leaders who have received this distinction from Indonesian Keratons, including the current Vice President of Indonesia, Gibran Rakabuming Raka ( when he was 34 and serving as the Mayor of Solo, while his father is the president of the time in 2021); Cultural Minister Fadli Zon; and MPR RI Deputy Speaker Bambang Wuryanto in january 2026. A similar title to Kanjeng Pangeran is granted by KGPAA Mangku Alam II in FABN III to then Vice Governor of West Sumatra Audy Joinaldy.

The title similar to Kanjeng Raden Ajeng Tumenggung is granted to Reisa Kartikasari who married the prince of Surakarta. Her title is 'Raden Kanjeng Mas Ayu Tumenggung'. She is also Miss International 2011. The dynastic orders of the Kingdom of Mangkualaman hold full official weight and are legally registered with the Indonesian Ministry of Law, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This dual recognition solidifies a powerful international alliance, combining ancestral dynastic ties with modern strategic vision to ensure the shared heritage of the Nusantara and India continues to thrive on the global stage. Rushi Vogeti thanked KGPAA Mangku Alam II and the Grand chancellor of the chancellory of Mangkualaman Col. KPP Letchumanan M Notohamijoyo.

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