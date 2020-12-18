Hiver announces a suite of productivity features to take on traditional customer service helpdesks

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hiver has announced the launch of a slew of productivity features, including new Automations, Workload Distribution, and an all-new Mobile App. Hiver is the only helpdesk in the market that operates out of Gmail and boasts of such powerful functionalities.

Talking about the launch, Niraj Ranjan, the CEO, and Co-founder of Hiver, said, "We shifted our focus from the shared inbox market to the customer service helpdesk market earlier this year, and we've seen an overwhelmingly positive response. Our mission is to keep customer conversations as natural as possible by enabling customer-facing teams to use Gmail as a helpdesk. In a short period, we've built three significant functionalities, reinforcing our commitment towards our customers and the market."

Automations are a core requirement for customer service teams to remain productive while managing a large volume of emails. With the new automations in Hiver, customer service teams can run multiple automations with a single trigger - right from Gmail.

Hiver also launched Workload Distribution, a first-of-its-kind customer service feature that helps team managers view and assess their team's email workload in a single glance. This can help them easily prioritize emails, clear bottlenecks, and reshuffle their team's workload.

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that remote work is here to stay in some form or the other. Giving customer service representatives the ability to access customer emails from a device of their choice is vital. That's what led to the launch of Hiver's all-new, feature-packed mobile apps for iOS and Android.

More than 1,500 companies of all sizes from over 30 countries use Hiver every day to manage their customer communication, some of which include Vacasa, Upwork, Flexport, Harvard University, and Kiwi.com.

Hiver is a Gmail-centric customer service solution that helps teams across the organization collaborate on shared inboxes like services@, orders@, support@.

To know more, please visit .

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)