VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 30: HMD today announced its continuation and elevated partnership with Rajasthan Royals, stepping up from official smartphone partner to Associate Sponsor. This marks the third consecutive year of a fruitful collaboration, blending HMD's innovative spirit with the Rajasthan Royals' dynamic cricketing legacy to connect with fans worldwide.

The sponsorship places HMD's branding on the back of the helmets, offering unprecedented visibility to an international audience passionate about cricketing action. Rajasthan Royals' global fanbase, spanning India and beyond, amplifies HMD's presence, engaging cricket lovers who value reliable tech in their daily grind.

Commenting on the partnership, Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO, HMD India and APAC, said, "Continuing our association with Rajasthan Royals for our third innings feels like coming home on the field. It's about putting HMD right in the line of sight for fans everywhere. This isn't just branding; it's about sharing the Royals' grit and connecting with cricket lovers who expect their gear to last as long as the game's thrill. This partnership coincides perfectly with our upcoming smartphone launch, already creating noticeable pre-buzz in the target markets for the masses. Fans are buzzing about HMD's rugged, reliable tech that matches the Royals' unyielding spirit, bridging cricket fever with advanced innovation just in time for the big reveal."