Holcim India and its two operating companies Ambuja Cements and ACC reach ~48.3 million people through its first sustainability campaign #ChangeTheStory

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/Mediawire): Holcim India and its two leading cement companies--Ambuja Cements and ACC had launched their first corporate campaign #ChangeTheStory on 31st January, highlighting the plastic removal efforts of the cement majors in the country.

The first joint integrated sustainability campaign of Holcim India is about its efforts to clean the river Yamuna through the non-invasive technology called Bubble Barrier. Both companies have deployed a non-invasive Bubble Barrier technology for the removal of around 2,400 tonnes of plastic waste from Agra's Mantola canal before they enter into Yamuna River. This river cleaning initiative is being taken care of by Geocycle, the in-house waste management arm of Ambuja Cements and ACC.

This campaign rolled out across the platforms, including print and digital. One of the lead video film spread the message through the lens of a scientist that it is time to change the story by taking out the plastic and free our rivers from the polluted past.

Further, the Company leveraged the campaign through power of music by creating a rap song across owned platforms featuring the campaign mascot 'Bubble Sharma'. The campaign was followed by a bouquet of informative posts and videos on social media. ACC and Ambuja collaborated with a bunch of micro and Nano influencers to drive further engagement around the bubble barrier technology.

Moreover, Holcim India has become the first cement company to launch an AR filter game, creating an immersive experience for users by illustrating the state of marine plastic pollution and the basic functioning of the Geocycle Bubble Barrier technology. This game convinces the user to play their role in driving change by encouraging players to Bubble pop their way to cleaner oceans and safer habitats for marine creatures.

The campaign, so far, has garnered over 48.3 million impressions and 21.3 million unique reach with 162% engagement rate. The campaign also led to organic trending on Twitter for #ChangeTheStory for about 2-3 hours with more than 3,000 tweets.

The audience showed support to the campaign by sharing their personal tales where they have contributed to bringing a change in the environment and society. This call to action initiative acted as a catalyst for encouraging people to be agents of change to transform today into a sustainable tomorrow by pledging on the microsite and sharing their own change the story moment.

The ongoing ChangeTheStory campaign expects to elevate the narrative around sustainability challenges with a sense of urgency by showcasing technology-backed solutions that offer effective and measurable outcomes. This campaign aims to rewrite the problems of the present and create solutions that will benefit the future of society.

As the world's global leader in building solutions, Holcim is reinventing how the world builds to make it greener and smarter for all. On its way to becoming a net zero company, Holcim offers global solutions such as ECOPact, enabling carbon-neutral construction. With its circular business model, the company is a global leader in recycling waste as a source of energy and raw materials through products like Susteno, its leading circular cement. Innovation and digitalization are at the core of the company's strategy, with more than half of its R & D projects dedicated to greener solutions. Holcim's 70,000 employees are committed to improving quality of life across more than 70 markets through its four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

Ambuja Cements Ltd., a part of the global conglomerate Holcim, is among the leading cement companies in India. Ambuja Cement has a cement capacity of 31 million tonnes with six integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country. Ambuja Cement has provided hassle-free, home-building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment-friendly practices since it started operations.

The Company has many firsts to its credit - a captive port with four terminals that has facilitated timely, cost-effective, cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customers. To further add value to customers, the Company has launched innovative products like Ambuja Plus, Ambuja Cool Walls, Ambuja Compocem and Ambuja Kawach under the umbrella of Ambuja Certified Technology. These products not only fulfil important customer needs but also help in significantly reducing carbon footprints. For more details, visit (https://www.ambujacement.com)

ACC Limited, a member of the Holcim Group, is one of India's leading producers of cement and ready mix concrete. It has over 6,400 employees, 17 cement manufacturing sites, 80 concrete plants and a nationwide network of over 50,000 channel partners to serve its customers. With a world-class R & D centre in Mumbai, the quality of ACC's products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials.

Established in 1936, ACC is counted among the country's 'Most Sustainable Companies' and is recognised for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, ACC is the first Indian Cement Company to sign the Net Zero Pledge with Science Based Targets.

