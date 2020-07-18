Home healthcare pioneer Nightingales, Mahindra collaboration, launches Covid-19 quarantine care packages

Nightingales, a pioneer in home healthcare in India since 1996, and a leader in home healthcare services, has just launched specially-designed Covid-19 Home Quarantine Care packages for patients that have been advised to quarantine at home during their recovery phase.

It has also co-developed a robust digital platform for video and teleconsultations to deliver a safe and seamless clinical care service to its customers at their homes.

These 15-day packages are based on the clinical care guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for Covid-19 quarantine. They are designed to provide holistic clinical care for patients, comprising of regular video consultations with physicians and specialists, as well as twice-daily online consultations with trained nurses.

In addition, health kits accompany the packages and include monitoring devices, a kit of medicines, and a safety supplies kit, depending on the package selected.

There are three attractively priced Home Quarantine Care packages to choose from, with prices starting at just Rs 267 per day:

Nightingales Advantage Quarantine Care package: Priced at Rs 3,999/- or just Rs 267 per day, this 15-day care package includes five online consultations with a physician, and twice-daily online consultations with an experienced nurse, over 15 days. In addition, there is also one online consultation each with a nutritionist, psychologist, and physiotherapist, to help the patient during their recovery. Detailed guidelines for patient and family safety and the end of quarantine support is also provided.

Nightingales Advantage Plus Quarantine Care package: Priced at Rs 7,995/- or Rs 533 per day, this 15-day care package also includes monitoring devices and a medicines kit, in addition to the online consultations included in the Nightingales Advantage Quarantine Care package.

Nightingales Advantage Plus Quarantine Care: Priced at Rs 11,999 or Rs 800 per day, this 15-day care package also includes a safety supplies kit in addition to the inclusions of the Nightingales Advantage Plus Quarantine Care package.

"As the pioneers' in-home healthcare and has provided high-quality care to over 500,000 patients, it was only natural for us at Nightingales to step up and serve the needs of patients that have been advised home quarantine to recover from Covid-19. This led us to develop a clinically-strong quarantine care offering and also to price it very attractively so that it can benefit the maximum number of patients across India. We are very heartened by the positive response and feedback we have received from patients so far," said Dr Sweta Choudhary, Head - Medical Products & Services at Nightingales explaining the genesis of the home quarantine care offering.

In addition, Nightingales also offers scalable Quarantine Care packages to housing societies, apartment associations, and corporate for their employees. These include regular monitoring of patients through online consultations with doctors and nurses, as well as providing monitoring devices, medicines, and safety supplies, and also facilitating Covid-19 testing on request.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.