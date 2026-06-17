BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], June 17: In a significant step towards strengthening citizen-centric infrastructure and supporting civil service aspirants, the newly established Citizen Lounge cum New Age Learning Centre (NALC), developed by Elan Foundation, was inaugurated today at the DM Office, New Delhi. The facility was inaugurated by Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, in the esteemed presence of Sh. Neeraj Semwal, IAS, Divisional Commissioner and Sh. Sunny Kumar, IAS, District Magistrate, New Delhi along with other distinguished officials and guests. Developed by Elan Foundation, the CSR arm of Elan Group, the Citizen Lounge cum New Age Learning Centre (NALC) has been envisioned as a dual-purpose facility that enhances the experience of citizens visiting the District Magistrate Office while providing students and civil service aspirants with access to a modern and accessible learning environment. By integrating a comfortable citizen lounge with a well-equipped learning centre, the initiative addresses immediate civic needs while supporting the aspirations of young learners preparing for competitive examinations.

Speaking at the occasion, Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, said, "I congratulate the District Administration, Elan Group and everyone associated with this initiative. I appreciate Elan Foundation for its continued contribution towards initiatives that support public welfare and community development. This is a very important good governance effort that has been started here. It will ensure that citizens visiting the District Magistrate Office have access to better facilities and an improved public service experience." Commenting on the occasion, Sh. Sunny Kumar Singh, IAS, District Magistrate, New Delhi, said, "The Citizen Lounge cum New Age Learning Centre will significantly enhance the experience of citizens visiting the District Magistrate Office while simultaneously creating a valuable knowledge resource. I would like to thank Elan Foundation for developing this facility. Such initiatives encourage collaboration towards building accessible infrastructure and providing individuals with better opportunities to learn, prepare and progress."

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Akash Kapoor, Director, Elan Group, said, "The establishment of the Citizen Lounge cum New Age Learning Centre marks an important step towards creating infrastructure that serves both citizens and future leaders of the country. At Elan Foundation, our endeavour has always been to undertake initiatives that create lasting impact and contribute towards social progress. We are proud to support a facility that enhances citizen experience and creates a dedicated learning environment for individuals aspiring to serve the nation through civil services." This initiative reflects Elan Foundation's continued commitment to supporting community development through education, public infrastructure and social welfare. Through its sustained efforts, the Foundation strives to create meaningful impact, improve the quality of life and contribute to the overall development of society.

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