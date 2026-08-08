PNN New Delhi [India], August 8: The Hon'ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, flagged off the inaugural President's Bodyguard Soldierathon from the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, 2 August 2026, giving the event a historic beginning and unmatched national significance. The Hon'ble President also released a Special Postal Cover to commemorate the occasion, marking the Soldierathon as a proud national tribute to the Armed Forces and the glorious legacy of The President's Bodyguard. The ceremony was held in the august presence of General Dr V K Singh, Hon'ble Governor of Mizoram and Patron of the initiative. The race was conducted at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment, where 8000+ of citizens, soldiers, veterans, defence families, students, institutions, corporate teams and fitness enthusiasts came together to take part in one of India's most iconic tribute runs.

"The President's Bodyguard Soldierathon is not just a run - it is a national expression of gratitude to the soldiers of India. It brings citizens and the Armed Forces together in the true spirit of service, discipline and patriotism. The legacy of The President's Bodyguard is one of honour, courage and duty, and this historic initiative will inspire generations to remember, respect and stand with our soldiers," said General Dr V K Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, Hon'ble Governor of Mizoram, Former Chief of the Army Staff and Patron, Soldierathon. The President's Bodyguard Soldierathon stood as a grand national tribute to the courage, sacrifice and service of India's soldiers. Guided by the message Run With Soldiers, Run For Soldiers, the event strengthened the bond between civilians and the Armed Forces, while giving citizens a rare opportunity to express their respect for the men and women who serve the nation.

The President's Bodyguard, popularly known as PBG, is one of the most prestigious military regiments of India. Raised in 1773, The President's Bodyguard is the personal troops of the Hon'ble President of India, the world's only Airborne Cavalry Regiment, the oldest Risala and the senior most regiment of the Indian Armed Forces. For 253 years, the regiment has stood as a symbol of honour, loyalty, courage, discipline and selfless service to the nation. Its soldiers represent the finest balance of ceremonial excellence and operational readiness. Trained as horsemen, paratroopers and tankmen, the men of The President's Bodyguard carry forward a legacy that is both historic and living. The inaugural President's Bodyguard Soldierathon celebrated this extraordinary journey while also commemorating 27 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas, paying tribute to the bravery, sacrifice and victory of India's soldiers.

The Soldierathon was held in three race categories: Paramvir Run 10 km, Mahavir Run 5 km and Vir 3 km. At Cariappa Parade Ground, the atmosphere reflected the spirit of a national tribute. From competitive runners to first-time participants, from soldiers and veterans to students and families, every participant carried the same emotion: gratitude towards India's Armed Forces. For many, the run was not about timing. It was about remembrance. Every step was a salute, every kilometre carried pride, and every participant became part of a larger national message that India remembers, respects and stands with its soldiers. The event also supported the larger message of the Fit India Movement and encouraged young citizens to embrace healthy living through the message Say Yes to Sports and No to Drugs. Beyond the finish line, the President's Bodyguard Soldierathon carried a deeper national purpose. Proceeds from Soldierathon support the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre of the Armed Forces, where injured and wounded soldiers receive treatment, rehabilitation and support. The event also supports the welfare of the wards of battle casualties and other soldier welfare initiatives. In addition, the PBG Soldierathon intends to support the troops and horses of The President's Bodyguard, including welfare efforts for PBG personnel and the care of horses that remain central to the regiment's proud equestrian tradition.

Major Surendra Poonia, VSM, Founder of Soldierathon and Fitistan, said, "I had the honour and privilege of serving in The President's Bodyguard. This is my own regiment, and to see the inaugural President's Bodyguard Soldierathon being flagged off by the Hon'ble President of India is an emotion beyond words. PBG represents the highest standards of honour, discipline and service. Through this Soldierathon, we are not only celebrating its 253-year legacy, but we are also standing with its troops, its horses and every injured and wounded soldier who has given so much for the nation. This event is a humble salute to those who serve silently, bravely and selflessly."

Speaking about the emotional power of the event, Shilpa Bhagat, Founder, said, "The President's Bodyguard Soldierathon showed the true heart of India. We saw a toddler in the cradle with her mother, and we saw a 94-year-old senior citizen participating with pride. That is the emotion of Soldierathon. It is not only for runners. It is for every Indian who wants to say thank you to our soldiers. This event brought generations together in one shared feeling of gratitude, respect and national pride." The Soldierathon movement has, over the years, grown as a patriotic marathon platform inspired by the ideals of service before self, resilience, discipline and national pride. Guided by the vision of leaders including Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, General Bipin Rawat and its current Patron General Dr V K Singh, Soldierathon continues to strengthen the connection between civilians and the Armed Forces through fitness and purposeful action. With the Hon'ble President of India flagging off the inaugural edition, the President's Bodyguard Soldierathon became a rare national moment where Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President's Bodyguard, the Armed Forces and citizens came together in one shared tribute. Guided by the Military Secretary to the President, Maj Gen Voodev Parida, AVSM, VSM, the Team PBG led by Commandant Col Amit Berwal, VSM, worked relentlessly with Team Soldierathon to accomplish this rare fete in just over three weeks, leading to a spectacular display of civil-military synergy and national pride.

A special highlight of the occasion was SENA Made By The Bravest, an initiative created in honour of injured and wounded soldiers at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre. The SENA jacket and merchandise showcased at the event carried a powerful message of purpose, reminding everyone that the movement goes beyond the race and stands for the real heroes who continue to inspire the nation. Every product represented a commitment to support injured and wounded soldiers and keep their courage at the heart of the movement. The inaugural President's Bodyguard Soldierathon was more than a race. It was a presidentially flagged-off tribute, a celebration of military legacy and a powerful expression of citizen gratitude. From the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan to Cariappa Parade Ground, from the Special Postal Cover release to thousands of participants running with pride, the day reflected one unforgettable message: India remembers its soldiers, India respects its soldiers, and India stands with its soldiers.

The organisers expressed heartfelt gratitude to all ranks of the PBG and all partners who supported this vision and helped make the inaugural President's Bodyguard Soldierathon a truly memorable national tribute. Special thanks to Title Partner Wonder Cement and Powered By Bhutani Infra, along with Cupid Limited, Bharat Express, Wonder Home Finance Limited, ONGC, GAIL, SENA Made By The Bravest, State Bank of India, D & J, Pragati Group, Bisleri, Digitek, GroundZero, BigFlex, Storia, Bagrrys, Enerzal, Max Protein, Cornitos, Yakult, Yodley, Dukes, Crunch Fitness, Dr Kinju Mishra Physio, Blinkit Ambulances, YesMadam, Radio City, Active & Alive and Zixa for their support in bringing this historic tribute to life.

Run With Soldiers, Run For Soldiers. To know more about Soldierathon, visit www.soldierathon.com Download the Fitistan App for race photos, certificates, and personalised reels: www.fitistan.com/download (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)