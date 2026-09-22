VMPL Kathmandu [Nepal] / New Delhi [India], September 22: India-born honey-first food and beverage brand, with 100+ outlets and franchises across India, takes its signature honey-sweetened, no-refined-sugar ice cream international, with Nepal becoming its first overseas market. Honeyman, the Indian honey-first food and beverage brand with 100+ outlets and franchises across India, has signed a country franchise agreement for Nepal with MV Dugar Group, one of Nepal's established business houses. The agreement marks a major milestone in Honeyman's journey as Nepal becomes the brand's first international market. At the heart of the expansion is the product that defines Honeyman: ice cream sweetened entirely with real honey, with no refined sugar.

Rather than entering Nepal with a single product, Honeyman plans to introduce its multi-format retail ecosystem. The rollout will begin with its ice cream parlour and cafe formats, followed progressively by bakery, tea and beverage concepts and its packaged portfolio of honey, spreads, confectionery and other products. Kathmandu will anchor the launch, followed by phased expansion into other major urban centres across Nepal. Financial terms of the country franchise agreement have not been disclosed. A Growing Opportunity in Nepal Nepal's ice cream market was valued at approximately USD 189 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 263 million by 2032, according to the market figures referenced for this announcement.

Honeyman believes changing consumer preferences-including growing interest in premium products and alternatives to conventional refined-sugar offerings-create an opportunity for its honey-first proposition. "We did not build this business simply to sell dessert. We built it to demonstrate that honey can replace refined sugar in products people love without compromising the experience-taste, texture or indulgence. Our family has worked with honey since 1984. Taking Honeyman to Nepal is therefore much more than opening another market; it is the beginning of taking our honey-first philosophy to international consumers." - Yuvraj Kapoor, Co-Founder, Honeyman From Honey to a Multi-Format Consumer Brand Honeyman's story is rooted in a family honey enterprise dating back to 1984, beginning with beekeeping and honey processing before expanding into consumer products and retail.

The company's defining innovation is its honey-sweetened ice cream range, developed around honey sourced through its supply ecosystem rather than relying on refined sugar as the principal sweetener. In India, this proposition has expanded into a multi-format retail architecture that includes Honeyman Ice Cream, Honeyman Bakers, Chai+, Boba and the flagship World of Honeyman, alongside an FMCG portfolio spanning honey, jams, gummies, sauces, kombucha, confectionery and Indian sweets. Today, Honeyman has built a network of 100+ outlets and franchises across India, providing the foundation for its next phase of international expansion. "Nepali consumers travel, they read labels, and they are asking many of the same questions Indian consumers have increasingly started asking. Honeyman gives us a differentiated proposition-a brand built around honey rather than simply another conventional dessert concept.

We see significant potential to develop the Honeyman ecosystem in Nepal over the coming years." -Shubham Dugar, Executive Director, MV Dugar Group» Nepal: The First International Step in Building a Bee Economy For Honeyman, Nepal represents much more than a new franchise territory. It marks the first international step in Honeyman's larger vision of building a bee economy-creating consumer businesses around honey, beekeeping and value-added bee products. The vision is to move honey beyond its traditional positioning as a standalone product and build an interconnected consumer ecosystem in which honey and other bee-derived ingredients can create value across food, beverages, retail and other consumer categories.

Nepal's proximity to India, established trade links and overlapping consumer tastes make it a strategically attractive first international market for this vision. Following the development of 100+ outlets and franchises across India, Honeyman is preparing for a broader phase of pan-India and international growth. The Nepal partnership with MV Dugar Group is therefore not simply Honeyman's first international franchise agreement-it represents the beginning of taking an Indian-origin bee economy vision to global markets. About Honeyman Honeyman traces its roots to 1984, when Sardar Jagjit Singh established the family's beekeeping and honey enterprise around a simple belief: honey should have a much larger role in everyday food and nutrition.

That foundation has evolved over the decades from beekeeping and honey processing into value-added food products, FMCG and modern retail formats. Today, under Co-Founder Yuvraj Kapoor, Honeyman has expanded to 100+ outlets and franchises across India, spanning ice cream, bakery, chai, beverages and multi-category retail, alongside a growing packaged-food portfolio. Its signature proposition is ice cream sweetened entirely with real honey and made without refined sugar, representing the company's wider ambition to build consumer categories around honey. Through formats including Honeyman Ice Cream, World of Honeyman, Honeyman Bakers, Chai+ and Boba, the company is building an integrated honey-led food and beverage ecosystem. The Nepal country franchise with MV Dugar Group marks the first international chapter of Honeyman's ambition to build and take its bee economy model to the world.

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