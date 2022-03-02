Honourable Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari awarded Vijita Tewari with "Trendsetter Award 2022"

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/Target Media): Vijita Tewari is the topmost tarot card reader in India. She has the ability to use multiple healing modalities from her tarot cards. She provides solutions to life's problems and challenges and brings out confidence, joy, and a new path in your life through inner awareness.
Vijita Tewari was felicitated by the Honourable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for her contribution in her field that encompasses Tarot Card reading, Hypnotherapy, Chakra Healing, Theta Healing, Access Consciousness, Re-Connection, Metaphor Therapy, Astro Vastu, and Angel Card reading. The No.1 Tarot Card reader has been genuinely addressing people's problems and concerns for many years now. And her contribution in instilling positivity in the life of hundreds of sufferers, especially during the pandemic years, is really overwhelming.
Times Applaud Honours, appreciates and applauds the success of such a gifted healer for her remarkable role. The Energy Healer was thus, bestowed with their Annual Trendsetter award on 24 Feb 2022. The event was organized at Raj Bhavan in the presence of His Excellency, the Honourable Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
Vijita Tewari hails from UP. She completed her post-graduation M.A. in economics from Lucknow University before becoming a successful fashion designer for the next 20 years. But as is rightly said, 'Life is what happens to us as planned by God even while we make other plans'. She soon realised that her true calling is in healing others through Tarot cards. She was drawn towards spirituality and wanted to help humanity. While she was searching for her divine life plans, Vijita Tewari connected to tarot card reading and did deep research in it. Her enlightened vision motivated her to write a book in 2022 on the same subject called "Healing Guidance from Tarot Cards". The book offers practical solutions for everyday challenges. It contains healing messages for different diseases, and one can meditate on them for better results.
The book received tremendous response from readers. More and more people started taking her services for their problems related to personal life, love and marriage, business problem solutions, health, past life regression, guidance about life, depression and Vastu for their residences and offices. She broadened her knowledge to help people in her maximum capacity. She learned various healing modalities and mastered her skills to help people improve their mental and emotional states.
Today Vijita Tewari is regarded as the best in her field.
Vijita Tewari is a celebrated astrologer who is a consultant and conducts classes on tarot card reading. Vijita Tewari has been in the past, the proud recipient of many other famous awards such as International Quality Awards in the category of "Most Popular Tarot Card Reader in India" and earlier in 2018 was awarded the "Master Trainer in Intuitive Tarot Predictions" by Inspire Holistic & Wellness Visionary Awards. Also she has been awarded the 'Global Excellence Awards 2019' for being the Best Indian Tarot card Reader in the World.
The Trendsetter 2022 award is a mark of recognition of Vijita Tewari's potential and contribution to the humanity at large in these testing times. Website: (http://www.vijitatewaritarotcardreader.in)
