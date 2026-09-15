PNN Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Hoora Technologies, a technology-enabled doorstep auto-care company, has crossed the milestone of 1,200 Partner Manager franchises across India and is targeting 2,000 Partner Managers by the end of 2026, marking a significant step in its efforts to build a large-scale doorstep auto-care network. The company's Partner Manager model enables entrepreneurs to operate a local doorstep auto-care business supported by Hoora's technology, customer acquisition ecosystem, training and operational framework. Hoora currently has a presence across 85 cities, as it continues to expand its network beyond major metros into emerging urban markets. The growth in Partner Manager adoption reflects the increasing interest among entrepreneurs in service-led business opportunities that combine local operations with technology-enabled customer acquisition and service delivery.

Yashwant Budhwani, CEO & Co-founder, Hoora, said, "Crossing 1,200 Partner Managers is an important milestone for Hoora, but we see this as the beginning of a much larger opportunity. Our ambition is to build a nationwide network that enables entrepreneurs to participate in the growing doorstep auto-care market while giving them access to technology, customer acquisition and operational support. We are now focused on reaching 2,000 Partner Managers by the end of 2026 and building the systems and capabilities required to support the network at scale." As consumer preferences continue to shift towards convenience-led services, doorstep auto care is emerging as an alternative to traditional workshop-based servicing. Hoora aims to leverage this shift by combining a distributed partner network with a centralised technology and operating platform.

The company's immediate focus is on expanding its Partner Manager footprint, strengthening partner onboarding and training, and improving the overall support ecosystem as the network scales. The milestone also comes as Hoora continues to develop its franchise ecosystem across multiple formats, including its Partner Manager and Master Franchise models, providing entrepreneurs with different pathways to participate in the auto-care sector. With 2,000 Partner Managers as its 2026 target, Hoora is positioning the next phase of its growth around geographic expansion, stronger partner capabilities and deeper penetration of the doorstep auto-care category across India. About Hoora Technologies Hoora Technologies is a technology-enabled doorstep auto-care platform focused on making vehicle servicing and maintenance more convenient for customers. Through its network of business partners and technology platform, Hoora enables doorstep auto-care services across multiple cities in India.

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