Houzz announces Best of Houzz 2022 winners with 10 year anniversary celebration

You would like to read
- 'Customer First' objective makes RO Care India win the Customer Service Excellence Award
- Now Hitachi Cooling & Heating, India Customer Service available on WhatsApp
- iEnergizer wins the award for Excellence in Customer Service in the Outsourcing Industry at 7th National Awards for Excellence in Outsourcing
- Froogal - A platform that allows brands to build a solid customer base by the right customer engagement
- Customer Shastra bags the ORM and customer experience endeavours mandate for ITC Foods
New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Houzz Inc., the leading platform for home renovation and design, today announced the Houzz community's choices for Best of Houzz 2022, a homeowner-to-homeowner guide to the top (https://www.houzz.in/professionals/architects/c/India) Architects & Building Designers, (https://www.houzz.in/professionals/interior-designers-and-decorators/c/India) Interior Designers & Decorators, (https://www.houzz.in/professionals/civil-engineers-and-contractors/c/India) Civil Engineers & Contractors and other residential design and (https://www.houzz.in/professionals) renovation professionals on Houzz.
This award season marks the 10 year anniversary of Best of Houzz, an exclusive program which recognises just three percent of the more than 2.7 million home professionals and interior and architectural photographers on the Houzz platform. 2022 people's choice award highlights top home professionals among the Houzz community, based on quality of service and most popular designs.
"We launched the Best of Houzz awards program over a decade ago to highlight the work of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing at Houzz. "When homeowners come to Houzz to find professionals to complete their projects, the Best of Houzz badges offer a marker of credibility, supporting their decision to move forward. We are extremely proud of this year's winners, many of whom have won multiple times, and we're pleased to give them this recognition and a platform on which to showcase their expertise."
Best of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honour professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honours are based on several factors, including a professional's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews for projects completed in 2021. Photography badges are awarded to architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular.
A "Best of Houzz 2022" badge, specifying the category won, appears on winners' profiles to help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals on Houzz locally and around the world. (https://www.houzz.com/pro) Houzz Pro members can also add the 'Best of Houzz' standout tag to their profile, which will appear in their directory listing and improve credibility. Winners have been announced globally.
To see the most popular home designs visit: (https://www.houzz.in/best-of-houzz-2022).
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor