How pandemic motivated Digital Marketing Expert and Business Consultant Vinay Hankare to re-launch dying businesses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI/PNN): Started career as a freelancer, business consultant (https://vinayhankare.com) Vinay Hankare is bridging gaps existing in the current digital marketing business. With focus, goal and dedication, he has built a dynamic team during this pandemic and has been successfully giving business support to the clients.

Having collaborated with local businesses, funded start-ups, MNCs, unicorns and even globally acclaimed companies as a freelancer, he knows the secret to build a thriving business. He detested the agencies that work on a deliverable basis. This model forces the businesses to get limited results. So, he took an initiative and planned a unique business model.

He emphasised the quality that makes him stand apart from the agencies, 'building and maintaining a cordial relationship with clients'. He took the opportunity and tried taking the risk of eliminating the stated rules of these companies.

During the pandemic, many companies were on the verge of shutting their businesses. Vinay Hankare took the challenge of transforming these dying businesses into successful ventures by shifting them online. Treating his client's business as his own, this unique approach helped the clients put trust in him with their businesses.

He started by taking small steps. To ensure that the clients feel motivated to share their journey, he started by providing 2-hours free consultation calls with his clients which he previously charged Rs 600 per hour. In this consultation process, he understands the motives of the businesses, apprehends the problems, finds the target audience, and then provides solutions that will help the businesses to reach their goals.

Once the businesses are on board, he provides perfectly tailored solutions for all the specific clients. He stays involved in the whole process and delivers according to the business's requirements. This one-on-one conversation has helped the businesses to understand their potential and thus, bring in more profit for them.

By following this method, he has prevented many businesses from giving up on their dreams and hopes. In fact, he opened doors for the businesses to grow and earn profits even when the pandemic has hit hard. He is also leading a team of highly skilled individuals and guides them to deliver results to be a professional in their field. He has proven his ethics and expertise that helped him to bring business for the clients even during a pandemic.

His 360-degrees solution has been a help in pandemic and he hopes to help recover more dying businesses. Being a digital marketer and expert in online business for the past 6 years, he changed the way people have been doing digital marketing. In the long run, (https://www.instagram.com/vinayhankare_/?utm_medium=copy_link) Vinay aims to change the ongoing crisis of communication in the digital world and be the ultimate solution for any business-related problems.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)