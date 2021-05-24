How pandemic motivated Digital Marketing Expert and Business Consultant Vinay Hankare to re-launch dying businesses

You would like to read
- Digital Marketing Scientist™ - A Compass that dives your businesses to success
- Astrology for business: Dr Vinay Bajrangi
- From a freelancer to affiliate marketing expert, Rachit Madan's professional journey is inspiring
- Techmagnate wins Digital Mandate for Koenig Solutions
- Passion Vista's 2nd bicentenary honours Vinay Lamba
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI/PNN): Started career as a freelancer, business consultant (https://vinayhankare.com) Vinay Hankare is bridging gaps existing in the current digital marketing business. With focus, goal and dedication, he has built a dynamic team during this pandemic and has been successfully giving business support to the clients.
Having collaborated with local businesses, funded start-ups, MNCs, unicorns and even globally acclaimed companies as a freelancer, he knows the secret to build a thriving business. He detested the agencies that work on a deliverable basis. This model forces the businesses to get limited results. So, he took an initiative and planned a unique business model.
He emphasised the quality that makes him stand apart from the agencies, 'building and maintaining a cordial relationship with clients'. He took the opportunity and tried taking the risk of eliminating the stated rules of these companies.
During the pandemic, many companies were on the verge of shutting their businesses. Vinay Hankare took the challenge of transforming these dying businesses into successful ventures by shifting them online. Treating his client's business as his own, this unique approach helped the clients put trust in him with their businesses.
He started by taking small steps. To ensure that the clients feel motivated to share their journey, he started by providing 2-hours free consultation calls with his clients which he previously charged Rs 600 per hour. In this consultation process, he understands the motives of the businesses, apprehends the problems, finds the target audience, and then provides solutions that will help the businesses to reach their goals.
Once the businesses are on board, he provides perfectly tailored solutions for all the specific clients. He stays involved in the whole process and delivers according to the business's requirements. This one-on-one conversation has helped the businesses to understand their potential and thus, bring in more profit for them.
By following this method, he has prevented many businesses from giving up on their dreams and hopes. In fact, he opened doors for the businesses to grow and earn profits even when the pandemic has hit hard. He is also leading a team of highly skilled individuals and guides them to deliver results to be a professional in their field. He has proven his ethics and expertise that helped him to bring business for the clients even during a pandemic.
His 360-degrees solution has been a help in pandemic and he hopes to help recover more dying businesses. Being a digital marketer and expert in online business for the past 6 years, he changed the way people have been doing digital marketing. In the long run, (https://www.instagram.com/vinayhankare_/?utm_medium=copy_link) Vinay aims to change the ongoing crisis of communication in the digital world and be the ultimate solution for any business-related problems.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor