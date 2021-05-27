How Spark Group thrives on its promise to deliver a convergence between luxury living and standard of living

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Spark of Passion, Ignites the fuel for innovation, established in 2000, with a vision to be globally recognized as an eminent player in real estate development and set new benchmarks in the space of unique architecture and Innovation.

Spark Group has evolved from being a one man's dream to revolutionize the real estate industry to ornamenting Mumbai's skyline with marvellous construction projects that define lifestyle, architecture, design and luxury.

For the past 2 decades, Spark Group has been identified amongst investors and clients as a name synonymous with quality construction and timeless architecture, from its first project Saroj and Sunshine at Matunga in the year 2000 to its recent luxurious apartments at Desai Oceanic - Worli, Desai Harmony - Wadala and Jyoti Palace - Ghatkopar, Spark Group's every project has been a realistic and ultra-modern addition to the cityscape. Equipped with goodwill and consumer belief has immensely helped Spark Group to develop 2 Million Sq.ft of Mumbai's land with architectural wonders. Spark Group strives to deliver an experience of a lifetime to every family, through luxurious spaces equivalent to supreme quality, design, and longevity.

Being true to what it has committed has helped Spark Group achieve multiple milestones, recognitions and awards over the past 20 Years, recently the firm was also awarded "Iconic Trusted Developer" by Mid Day, an honour and award that has only reflected on the commitment delivered by the firm to its clients and investors.

Even during the pandemic, Spark Group's vision and leadership has only helped the company to thrive and buck the economic slowdown in the country with its two flagship projects in Worli and Wadala, following all Covid-19 regulations at site and office, Spark Group has left no stone unturned to enable clients and investors in Mumbai to realize their goal of owning a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. During these tough times, Spark Group's sheer dedication has allowed it to perform in a slowdown market, the firm has also established a record of transparency, trust and has delivered what it has committed to.

"Redeveloping Mumbai to enhance its beauty has always been an important aspect of Spark Group's existence in the Realty market and key personnel who played an instrumental role in developing Mumbai's skyline since 2000, and today we are on the right direction to bring Mumbai on the global map of real estate as a city that defines and inspires the world about design, architecture, and contemporary living space." said Dattajirao Desai (Founding Member of Spark Group & Ex- Joint Municipal Commissioner)

"We as a team have always delivered on our commitments, and during this pandemic, we along with the thousands of other Mumbaikars have realized the importance of larger living spaces with ample ventilation and will introduce more projects to fulfil its demand in the near future," said Dr Ajay Desai, Managing Director, M.E (Civil).

"While the situation is grim, we understand that it is definitely not the time to be careless about your safety and that of your family's. We have ensured to take every measure to safeguard our residents, team members, clients, and investors with the help of daily sanitization of properties adhering to the Government of Maharashtra's standard operating procedures and spreading awareness about the crisis," said Hitendra Parekh. Director, Diploma in Real Estate Finance.

With its mission to contribute to Mumbai's development and maximising value for both Customers and Investors, in everything the firm does, Spark Group takes the honour to bring projects that raise a sense of fulfilment for the clients and investors and will continue to create a better experience in every aspect of life and always be recognized as a brand the people of Mumbai can trust, The brand that delivers to its commitment, the brand that adds Spark to the lives of its customers. The Brand Spark Group.

