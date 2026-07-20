PNN New Delhi [India], July 20: The rapid expansion of the travel infrastructure in India has led to the emergence of the country's travel retail segment. Travel News Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. (TNS), which aims to redefine travel retail through innovative shopping destination development, is taking advantage of the opportunity to become a part of this exciting industry evolution and develop shopping destination across airports, metro rail networks, universities, fuel stations, corporate hubs, etc. The establishment of the company's 50th store at Shivaji Stadium is a major step towards realizing its vision of travel retail. Instead of restricting itself with traditional airport bookstores, TNS has diversified its retail operations through the development of a portfolio of various brand offerings. Globiq, Teddy & Tales, Coco Avenue, Book Nest Authentic India, and Globiq Digital are some of the brands that aim to provide travelers and customers with a variety of products and a unique shopping experience.

Innovation is one of the cornerstones of the retail development strategy of the company. Book Nest Authentic India provides customers with books and items associated with the culture of India while Globiq Digital reflects the commitment of TNS to innovation and changing consumer preferences. The company aims to offer its customers a variety of retail experiences by providing lifestyle products, gifting items, books, digital solutions, and convenience retail services. Speaking about the significance of the event, Mr. Atul Jain, the Managing Director of Travel News Services (India) Pvt. Ltd., commented as follows: "The opening of our 50th store is not only a milestone but also the embodiment of our values, vision, and commitment of our people. Each store is a manifestation of the trust of our customers, confidence of our partners and dedication of our employees. Thank you to all employees, partners, stakeholders and customers for making this wonderful achievement possible."

With its ambitious plans to open up to 100 stores by FY 2026-27, the company intends to establish a strong presence across India's travel and lifestyle destinations. Commenting on the company's vision for the future, Mr. Jain added: "It is not just the number of stores that we want to grow to 100 by 2026-27. We are going to make one of the best travel retail companies in India by providing excellent customer experience, making great partnerships, empowering our people and generating value. We are committed to growing responsibly, innovatively and operationally." About Travel News Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. Travel News Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. is a diversified retail company offering Globiq, Teddy & Tales, Coco Avenue, Book Nest Authentic India and Globiq Digital brands. The company uses innovation, strategic retail concepts and expansion to deliver outstanding customer-oriented retail experiences across airports, metro rail networks, universities, fuel stations, corporate hubs, etc.

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