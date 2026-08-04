VMPL New Delhi [India], August 4: In an episode that was supposed to be about finding India's hidden talents, the real "latent" superstars were sitting right on the judges' wrists. The latest episode of Samay Raina's viral hit India's Got Latent (Season 2, Episode 4) didn't just break the internet with its comedy; it set the horological world on fire as global icon Karan Aujla and comedy kingpin Tanmay Bhat flexed two very different, yet equally disruptive, independent watch brands. While the contestants showcased everything from parody songs to martial arts, the spotlight repeatedly shifted to the high-stakes "Wrist Game" played by the panel.

The 5-Crore Flex: Karan Aujla's Richard Mille Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla, known for his "Geetan Di Machine" status, lived up to his larger-than-life persona by sporting a Richard Mille RM 67-02 . Valued at a staggering ₹4.56 to ₹5 Crore , the ultra-light, high-tech timepiece became an unofficial guest on the show. Host Samay Raina, never one to miss a beat, playfully roasted the astronomical price tag, leading to a viral segment where Aujla's casual "street style" was contrasted with the price of a luxury penthouse on his wrist. The RM 67-02, known for its carbon TPT construction and elite athlete DNA, perfectly complemented Aujla's status as a global independent artist who plays by his own rules.

The Home-Grown Challenger: Tanmay Bhat's Rotoris Astonia On the other side of the table, Tanmay Bhat--the man who has pivoted from comedy to become a significant force in India's startup ecosystem--championed the "New India" narrative. Bhat was seen wearing the Rotoris Astonia Stealth Silver, value at Rs 71,000 , a flagship piece from the new Indian independent brand, Rotoris . Unlike the multi-crore RM, the Rotoris Astonia stole the limelight for its "Stealth Wealth" aesthetic and its status as a rising Indian challenger in the mechanical watch space. Bhat, who is also a known investor in the brand alongside Nikhil Kamath and Vivek Oberoi, showcased that style and precision don't always need a Swiss heritage -sometimes, they just need Indian grit. The Astonia, with its chronograph movement and brushed steel finish, represented a shift in the culture: Indian creators supporting Indian craftsmanship.

A Viral Cultural Shift The episode has triggered a massive wave of "Watch-Tok" and "Watch-Reels" in India, with fans debating the merits of ultra-luxury icons versus emerging home-grown brands. "This episode proves that watches are no longer just accessories in India; they are statements of intent," says a leading horology influencer. "You have Aujla representing the pinnacle of global independent luxury with Richard Mille, and Tanmay showing the world that an Indian brand like Rotoris can hold its own on the same stage. It's a win for the independent watch scene." About India's Got Latent Created and hosted by Samay Raina, India's Got Latent is a satirical talent show that has become a cultural phenomenon, trending #1 on YouTube and Netflix simultaneously. The show features a rotating panel of celebrities and comedians who judge "latent" talents in a raw, unfiltered format.

About Rotoris Rotoris is an Indian design led watch brand founded in 2026. Focused on bringing high-end design and mechanical complexity to the Indian market, Rotoris collections like the Astonia and Monarch are designed for the ambitious new generation of Indian collectors. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)