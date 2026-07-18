VMPL New Delhi [India], July 18: Prashant Srivastava and Harpreet Kaur turned a commission-driven, freelancer-dependent dubbing market into Sukudo Studios - a 500-strong global company built on stability for the artists behind the voices The global dubbing industry is booming, but for most of its history it has run on a quietly broken model: commission-based middlemen, freelance voice talent booked job to job, and a long tail of individual agents who pose as full studios to win work they then farm out. It is an industry with enormous demand and very little structure, and it is exactly the industry two young founders from New Delhi set out to organize.

Prashant Srivastava, CEO, and Harpreet Kaur, COO, founded Sukudo Studios on a contrarian bet: that the way to build a lasting dubbing business was not to chase commissions, but to give the people who actually do the work - voice artists, writers, and sound engineers- security and stability. In an industry where talent is typically treated as disposable and per-project, that bet meant doing the harder, slower thing: building real teams. It worked. What began as two founders hustling through a fragmented market has grown into a company of 500+ voice artists, writers, and sound engineers across the globe. Rather than depending on freelancers, Sukudo employs its talent full-time across every stage of the pipeline - translation, adaptation, voice acting, audio engineering, mixing and mastering, and subtitling- delivering dubbing and localization across 90+ languages. That structure is the foundation of everything the company offers: guaranteed voice continuity across seasons and languages, the capacity to absorb high volumes without bottlenecks, and a quality bar that holds at scale. Today, Sukudo Studios delivers for QuickTV, FreeReels, DramaWave, My Drama, KukuTV, and RigiTV in parallel - six of the leading micro-drama platforms, running side by side.

The model also turned out to be the profitable one. By giving artists stability, Sukudo built the reliability that platforms and creators actually pay for - and converted an unorganized, commission-skimming corner of entertainment into a sustainable, repeatable business. Today Sukudo Studios a TPN-certified company localizes simultaneously for leading micro drama and OTT platforms around the world. "When we started, this industry didn't reward the people doing the real work - it rewarded whoever sat in the middle," said Prashant Srivastava, CEO of Sukudo Studios. "We flipped that. We decided the artists and engineers would be the company, not subcontractors to it. Once you give talent stability, everything else- consistency, scale, trust follows. That's how you build something that lasts in a market this chaotic."

"Stability for our people became our competitive advantage," added Harpreet Kaur, COO. "A platform launching in ten languages doesn't just need voices, it needs the same voices, every season, delivered on time. You can only promise that if those voices are yours. That's the company we built." With the foundation established, the founders are now looking beyond dubbing. The company is preparing to expand its verticals and diversify its portfolio, including a move into technology with sukudo.ai, an AI-assisted platform being built to cater to and automate the needs of the dubbing and localization industry, pairing the speed of automation with the human craft Sukudo is known for. Looking further ahead, the founders are also exploring a step into the FMCG space with a beverage line under Sukudo Consumer Goods, signaling an ambition to grow the Sukudo name well beyond entertainment.

From two individuals navigating an unstructured market to a global team of 500-plus and now a company eyeing both tech and consumer goods, the Sukudo story is, at its core, about building structure where there was none. "We never wanted to just be another studio in a crowded market," said Srivastava. "We wanted to build something durable, for the people inside it and the clients who depend on it. This is only the beginning of that." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)