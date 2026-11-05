VMPL Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 5: HP Telecom India Limited, a leading B2B technology and mobile device distribution company in India, today announced its financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026, reporting strong growth in revenue and profitability. The company recorded: - Revenue from Operations of ₹1,814.25 crore, reflecting an 85.3% year-on-year increase compared to ₹979.09 crore in H1 FY25-26. - Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹26.30 crore, registering a 235.6% year-on-year growth compared to ₹7.84 crore in the corresponding period last year. - Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₹35.53 crore, marking a 232.4% increase compared to ₹10.69 crore in H1 FY25-26.

- Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹22.07, compared to ₹6.58 in the corresponding period last year. The strong financial performance reflects HP Telecom's business momentum and significant improvement in profitability. With India's technology and mobile device market continuing to evolve, the company remains focused on strengthening its distribution capabilities and deepening its presence across the technology ecosystem. Business Highlights - H1 FY26-27 - Focus on strengthening its distribution network and building on its established presence in India's technology ecosystem. - Deepening relationships across brand partners, distributors and retail partners. - Strategic inventory build-up ahead of the festive season: inventory stood at ₹273.21 crore as of September 30, 2026 (₹137.75 crore as of March 31, 2026), reflecting planned stocking to meet anticipated festive demand across brand and retail partners.

Mr. Vijay Yadav, Managing Director, HP Telecom India Limited, said, "Our H1 FY26-27 performance reflects the progress we have made in strengthening our business and building a more robust foundation for growth. The 85% growth in revenue, alongside a significant improvement in profitability, is an encouraging milestone for us. India's technology distribution market presents considerable opportunities as consumer demand, product innovation and the retail ecosystem continue to evolve. At HP Telecom, our focus is on building stronger partnerships, enhancing our distribution capabilities and creating long-term value across the ecosystem. We remain committed to pursuing sustainable growth while strengthening our position in the Indian technology distribution market."

HP Telecom enters the second half of FY26-27 with a focus on consolidating its business momentum, strengthening its market presence and building deeper relationships across the technology distribution value chain. The company remains committed to creating long-term value through operational efficiency, strategic partnerships and a sustained focus on business growth. About HP Telecom India Limited HP Telecom India Limited is an authorised B2B technology and mobile device distributor established in 2011 and headquartered in Surat, Gujarat. The company operates in India's technology distribution ecosystem, connecting leading technology brands with distributors and retail partners. With strategic brand associations, including Apple and Nothing, HP Telecom continues to strengthen its presence in the Indian technology and mobile device market.

https://www.hptil.com/ For Media Queries: Ravindra Samant | ravindra@psykie.in | 8191052641 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)