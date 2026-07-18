NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has been ranked among India's Top 20 Most Valuable Brands in the Brand Finance India 100 Rankings 2026, reaffirming the Company's strong brand equity and leadership in the country's energy sector.

Compiled by Brand Finance, one of the world's leading independent brand valuation consultancies, the annual rankings evaluate brands using the internationally recognised Royalty Relief methodology. The assessment measures brand value by considering financial performance, brand strength, and consumer perception, making it one of the most credible global benchmarks for brand valuation.

HPCL's inclusion among India's Top 20 Most Valuable Brands reflects the Company's sustained focus on operational excellence, customer-centric innovation, and delivering reliable energy solutions. The Company had also featured among the Top 20 Most Valuable Brands in the 2025 rankings, demonstrating the consistency and resilience of its brand.