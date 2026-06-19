VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: The third edition of the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026, a flagship initiative by NewsReach, concluded successfully at the prestigious ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, bringing together an inspiring gathering of entrepreneurs, business leaders, innovators, educators, healthcare professionals, creators and changemakers from across the country. Over the years, Crafting Bharat has evolved into a powerful platform that celebrates the individuals and organizations driving India's growth story through innovation, leadership and excellence. Conceptualized by NewsReach and supported by HT Media, the initiative seeks to spotlight remarkable achievements across sectors while fostering meaningful conversations around the future of business, technology and entrepreneurship in Bharat.

The conclave featured engaging discussions on artificial intelligence, digital transformation, startup growth, sustainability, leadership and emerging opportunities in India's rapidly evolving economy. The evening culminated in a grand awards ceremony recognizing exceptional achievements across industries and honoring those whose contributions continue to create a lasting impact. Among the distinguished personalities present was Darshan Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, NewsReach, who reaffirmed the platform's commitment to recognizing leaders and organizations that are shaping the future of India through innovation, resilience and visionary thinking. The technology and innovation category witnessed several remarkable achievers being recognized. Shalil Gupta, Managing Director Sales at Ozontel Communication, was honored for his contribution to advancing AI-powered communication solutions and driving innovation in customer engagement. Amarjit Singh, Founder of GotBoost, was recognized for leveraging automation technologies to improve business efficiency and operational excellence. Rudra Prasad Patanayak received acclaim for driving transformational technology initiatives, while Hi-Focus was recognized for integrating advanced technologies and intelligent solutions within the electronics sector. Amit Bansal, Co-founder of Vimanotech India Private Limited, was celebrated for his entrepreneurial vision in the field of artificial intelligence, and Nitesh Pandey was recognized for introducing innovative technology-led solutions within the political and governance ecosystem.

Entrepreneurship and business leadership remained at the heart of the celebration. Yash Agarrwal, Amit Kumar Agarwal and Mayuri Mittal founder, Miss & Mrs. Red carpet crown of India and Art By Mayuri were honored for their entrepreneurial journeys and their contribution toward building impactful businesses. FATHAH RAHMAN THANGAL, Founder of All4You Group received recognition for demonstrating strong international entrepreneurial potential, while DevX was celebrated for strengthening India's startup ecosystem through innovative co-working and business support infrastructure. Naeem Tirmizi was recognized for combining leadership excellence with meaningful social impact, and Subodh Malasi was honored for his contribution to business consulting and leadership development. Rohit Dalmia of CineNow has been recognized for his pioneering contributions to transforming film financing through innovative and structured capital solutions.

The financial services and insurance sectors were represented by leaders who have played a key role in increasing accessibility and trust within the industry. Daniel Lamba and Suraj Shetty from Kissht were recognized for their efforts in digital lending and financial inclusion, while Rilin Channawar was honored for excellence in the health insurance segment. HDFC Ergo received recognition for its continued leadership and innovation within the insurance sector. Several awardees were recognized for strengthening India's branding, communication and public relations landscape. Bhaskar Tare and Parag Dhurke were honored for their contribution to brand building and digital communications, while Majid Khan was recognized for excellence in public relations. Akshat Singh of AD Publicity received recognition for developing impactful communication strategies, and Rohit Kumar Singh, Founder of Media Trendz, was honored for his contributions to brand strategy and marketing communication. Siddhant Gill and Vedant Gill were celebrated for their contribution to brand custodianship, image management and strategic public relations.

Digital growth, marketing and content innovation also took center stage during the awards. Kailash Singh, Co-Founder of Pinaka Digital Technologies, and Bhavesh Rathod were recognized for helping businesses scale through innovative digital marketing strategies and growth-focused campaigns. Swarup Nanda was honored for excellence in digital content entrepreneurship, while Priya Vivek was recognized for her contribution to the rapidly growing creator economy. Bilal Kazi received recognition as an influential digital creator whose content continues to engage and inspire audiences. The event celebrated women leaders and changemakers who are creating impact across industries. Dishi Somani ,Founder - Dishi's Designer Jewellery was recognized for her contribution to luxury fashion and jewellery craftsmanship, while Priyanka Nahata was honored for her leadership and professional achievements. Chaitsi Ahuja received recognition for advancing sustainability-focused initiatives, and Ashwini Jadhav was celebrated for her efforts toward empowering women and communities. Dr. Richa Pathak Purohit was also recognized for her leadership and contribution to the legal profession.

Healthcare, wellness and education leaders formed another distinguished category of winners. Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla was recognized for her contribution to higher education and academic excellence. Arvind Mishra and Vijay Kumar Agarwal were honored for strengthening educational institutions and early childhood learning respectively. Dr. Dhara Patel was recognized for her work in transformational wellness and leadership retreats, while Dr. Bipin Chevale, CEO of Gleneagles Hospital, received recognition for excellence in healthcare delivery. Dr. Bipinkumar Shah was honored for his visionary leadership and contribution to the energy sector, while Prof. (Dr.) Tapan Kumar Nayak was celebrated for his continued contribution to academic leadership and institutional growth.

The hospitality, lifestyle and consumer sectors were represented by leaders who have elevated customer experiences through innovation and quality. Gaurav Parikh was recognized for excellence in fine dining and culinary experiences, while Keyurkumar Birsensingh Jurel was honored for his leadership in hospitality. Nirav Pistolwala received recognition for building a premium presence in the gourmet food and dry fruits segment, and Debashish Neogi and Saju Varghese were celebrated for creating a promising global FMCG brand. The awards also highlighted excellence across manufacturing, infrastructure and industrial services. Rakesh Kumar and Tejas Patel were recognized for their contribution to integrated pest control solutions, while Dattatreya Lakshmi Narasimha was honored for Excellence in Integrated HVAC Lifecycle Solutions. Mr. Arun and Deependra Singh received recognition for their contribution to furniture manufacturing, while Ritesh Modi was celebrated for supporting India's manufacturing ecosystem through initiatives aligned with the Make in India vision. Jigar Shah was recognized for strengthening India's position in global trade and exports.

Creativity, design and entertainment were strongly represented among the winners. Mayank Jain was recognized both for his architectural vision and as a Director at Viva Composite Panel Pvt Ltd, which has earned appreciation for its design excellence and contemporary aesthetic. Itisha Jalan and Kaushal Garodia were honored for their contribution to home interiors and design innovation. Pragya Nagra, Aashika Gowda, Hemall Ranjit Shaila Soni, Tarun Kumar Kedia and Kaushik N C were celebrated for their influence across fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, infotainment and sports-focused content. The conclave also recognized individuals and organizations making significant contributions across specialized sectors. Mukesh Bafna - Managing Director of Hi-Focus and Bhavya Bafna were honored for their efforts in strengthening cybersecurity awareness and solutions. Mohit Gupta was recognized for introducing innovative approaches within the events industry. Sanjay Shah, Chairman & Managing Director of B-Right Real Estate Limited, received Excellence in Real-Estate Development award for his contribution to integrated property solutions. TiE Mumbai was honored for its role in enabling entrepreneurship and nurturing startups. Venu G. Somineni of HalfPe.com was recognized for driving innovation within e-commerce, while Supreet Gill received recognition for developing innovative child safety solutions.

Additional honorees included Mr. Nitin Gursahani, Ruchi, Tushar Rothe, Rachit Agrawal and Ajay Kumar Agrawal, Daisy Bopanna, Shrikant Pandey, Rahul Kumar Darda of Brinton Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Gourmieet Sinngh, all of whom were recognized for their excellence, leadership and contributions within their respective domains. As the third edition of Crafting Bharat concluded, the event once again underscored the importance of recognizing individuals and organizations that are creating meaningful impact across industries. From pioneering entrepreneurs and innovators to educators, creators and business leaders, the awardees collectively reflected the ambition, resilience and spirit that continue to power India's growth story. Through initiatives like Crafting Bharat, NewsReach and HT Media remain committed to celebrating excellence, fostering collaboration and amplifying the stories of those who are shaping a stronger, more innovative and globally competitive Bharat.

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