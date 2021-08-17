HTC Global Services announces appointment of Vinod Eswaran as Global Chief Financial Officer

You would like to read
Troy (Michigan) [USA]/Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 17 (ANI /PRNewswire): HTC Global Services announced the appointment of Vinod Eswaran as Global Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
Vinod will lead Finance, Accounting, and Management Reporting of the enterprise and will report directly to Madhava Reddy, CEO and Founder.
Vinod brings a wealth of expertise in finance having had an outstanding career at Cognizant spanning 23 years, with his last role as Vice President, Finance. Vinod's overall experience of 26 years and his astute industry knowledge comes with a proven track record of streamlining business and finance operations that drive growth, increase efficiency, and bottom-line profit.
In addition to his proficiency in developing and implementing financial and process controls, he has strong skills in initiating and fostering productivity improvements, system implementation, automation, M & A integration, and change management.
"Vinod is a results driven leader and his expertise in leading businesses through important transformations makes him an asset to our organization," said Madhava Reddy, CEO of HTC Global Services. "Vinod's in-depth knowledge to anticipate challenges, his strategic thinking, and aptitude to devise and execute strategies will play a key role in accelerating the next phase of our growth."
Vinod is a Chartered Accountant, Cost and Works Accountant, Company Secretary, and a CIMA, UK. He also holds an IFRS certification from ACCA - UK, and is a member of the CFO Forum India. He is passionate about process reengineering, automation, system implementation, internal controls, and bots.
Commenting on his new role, Vinod said, "I am excited to join HTC Global Services, as it stands poised to begin its incredible journey to greater heights. I look forward to working closely with clients, partners, and my colleagues, creating value to all stakeholders, and contributing to the company's success in the journey ahead. I take this opportunity to thank HTC family for placing trust in me."
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
