VMPL New Delhi [India], May 13: HTL International, a global leader in upholstered furniture, is accelerating its India strategy as it marks 50 years globally, with a sharp focus on retail expansion and deeper penetration into Tier 2 markets. The company is targeting 35% growth in 2026, building on strong momentum across its three brands, Domicil, Fabbrica and Corium. HTL currently operates 1 flagship store and 33 shop-in-shops in India and plans to double its retail footprint over the next two years. The expansion will be led by a stronger push into Tier 2 cities, alongside the opening of flagship stores in key metros.

The strategy comes at a time when India's furniture market continues to be dominated by the unorganised sector, which accounts for nearly 90% of the industry. Unlike other consumer segments, where brand recall and segmentation are well established, furniture still lacks strong, widely recognised brands, creating a significant opportunity for organised players. "Our focus is on building Domicil, Fabbrica and Corium as distinct brands that cater to different consumer needs, while expanding access across markets beyond metros. The idea is to offer access to international design and consistent quality at price points that are relevant for Indian consumers," said Manoj Kumar Nair, Country Head (Brands), India, Middle East and Africa, HTL Group of Companies.

HTL's India play is anchored around its three brands, each targeting a distinct consumer segment and life stage. Fabbrica caters to younger, first-time buyers with compact and design-forward offerings suited for urban homes. Domicil addresses the mid to premium segment, focusing on comfort, ergonomics and everyday family living. Corium, positioned at the higher end, appeals to consumers seeking craftsmanship, larger formats and global design aesthetics. The company has already seen strong traction in India, with the three brands recording 50% growth in 2025. Smaller cities are now emerging as key growth drivers, supported by larger homes, evolving lifestyle aspirations and higher discretionary spending on interiors. North India continues to be a significant contributor, in line with broader premium consumption trends.

To support this growth, HTL has expanded its manufacturing footprint in India. The company has completed the first phase of expansion at its Chennai facility, increasing its size from 2.5 lakh sq. ft. to 3.5 lakh sq. ft. The facility caters to both domestic demand and export markets of the US, UK, and the Middle East, reinforcing India's role in HTL's global supply chain. At a category level, HTL is working to bring greater structure to furniture retail in India through standardised store layouts, visual merchandising and partner training, all critical to building brand consistency. The company also continues to refresh its portfolio with new designs every three to four months and has introduced a signature colour across its leather and fabric offerings.

HTL's 50-year milestone underscores a long-term commitment to the country, with Domicil, Fabbrica and Corium focused on building brand-led differentiation in a traditionally product-driven category. As India's premium housing market expands and consumers become more discerning about quality and aesthetics, a clear gap persists in how interior budgets are allocated. Despite being the most-used spaces, living rooms and bedrooms often remain underinvested, creating a significant opportunity for organised players to drive value through design-led, durable furniture. For brands like Domicil, Fabbrica and Corium, this presents a scalable opportunity to reposition furniture from a deferred purchase to a central element of home investment.

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