Huggies India partners with Actor & Mom Kalki Koechlin for its gentlest diaper range- Huggies® Nature CareTM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI/PNN): Inspired by the need of seeking natural & gentle skincare products of Millennial parents, Huggies®, the iconic brand has partnered with actor & new mom Kalki Koechlin to announce the launch of its latest offering, Huggies® Nature CareTM.

Made with high-quality natural ingredients such as organic cotton, this new product has no added nasties; no parabens, no chlorine & no latex, and is designed for a baby's delicate skin.

Commenting on the association, Saakshi Verma Menon, Marketing Director, Kimberly - Clark India, said, "As a legacy brand, we have evolved to be an integral part of every new baby and parents' life in India. We understand that parents today are inclined towards natural and organic baby products which provide their babies the best possible care. This led us to create the Huggies Nature Care range of premium diaper pants, which have organic cotton. This new offering is another step towards our vision to lead the next generation of diapering in the country."

Commenting on the association, actor Kalki Koechlin added, "I am thrilled to be associated with a trusted brand like Huggies for their latest offering, Huggies Nature CareLike most new moms, I am extremely conscious about the product choices I make for my little one. And I have always championed organic ingredients, so when it came to diapers that are gentle for baby's skin, Huggies Nature Care is a natural choice!"

While designed to be extremely gentle on the baby's delicate skin with a pH-balanced liner, Huggies Nature Care also ensures up to 12-hours of absorption so that both mom and baby can be comfortable.

Inspired by nature's gentle protection and a mother's instinct to nurture; the first Huggies Nature Care campaign with Kalki Koechlin invites mothers to create their very own nursery rhymes for their little ones, called the #NurturyRhymeChallenge.

The new Huggies Nature Care is available in sizes from S to L and is priced from INR 399.

About Huggies:

From the house of Kimberly-Clark, Huggies has been helping parents provide love, care, and comfort to their babies, for more than 25 years. From creating innovative everyday products to strong hospital programs to partnering with real mothers to develop diapers and wipes, Huggies promises to ensure all babies get the care they need to thrive. For more information on Huggies India, please visit (https://www.huggies.co.in/en-in)

