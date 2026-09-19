HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], September 18: New Delhi based family office, Hunch Ventures, has expanded its sports portfolio with the Bhubaneswar Tigers franchise in the Odisha T20 League, in partnership with Jyote Motors, an Odisha-based business group.

The Odisha T20 League - CM Trophy is set to commence on September 20, 2026, with six franchises competing in the tournament at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The Bhubaneswar Tigers will play their first match on September 21 against the Keonjhar Miners.

The Bhubaneswar Tigers squad is led by captain Swastik Samal and coached by Head Coach Subit Biswal. The 16-member squad brings together a mix of emerging and established cricketing talent from Odisha.