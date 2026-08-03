PRNewswire New Delhi [India], August 3: Across India & Southwest Asia, there is growing appreciation for quality dining experiences that fit naturally into everyday life. A 2025 survey by Rakuten Insight on dining out habits in the region revealed that 54% of respondents dine out several times a week or more, reflecting the shift toward making dining in restaurants part of their regular routine. Beyond celebrations and special occasions, diners are increasingly seeking thoughtfully crafted meals, genuine hospitality and rewarding reasons to return. World of Hyatt members can earn double points on eligible dining spend at participating Hyatt restaurants and bars across India & Southwest Asia

Inspired by the care that goes into every Hyatt dining experience, Hyatt India & Southwest Asia introduces its food and beverage campaign, 'Made With Love. Served With Rewards.,' at participating Hyatt restaurants and bars across India & Southwest Asia, inviting local diners, guests and World of Hyatt members to experience Hyatt restaurants and bars as destinations for everyday meals, casual gatherings and meaningful moments. From August 1 to September 30, 2026, World of Hyatt members can earn 2X points on eligible food & beverage spend at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts across the region. Every meal brings members closer to rewards. Earn points where you can redeem a free standard room night for just 3000 points at a Category 1 hotel under World of Hyatt's lowest redemption level.

At the heart of the campaign is the belief that the most memorable Hyatt dining experiences are shaped long before they reach the table. It starts with ingredients selected with care, traditions honoured with authenticity and the craftsmanship of Hyatt chefs who bring creativity, expertise and passion to every dish. Paired with thoughtful hospitality and care in every detail of service, these are the elements that shape the dining experiences guests know and love. Through Made With Love. Served With Rewards., Hyatt celebrates the people, stories and dedication behind every dish and drink. Whether it is a solo lunch, a casual business meeting, a family dinner, after-work drinks or a spontaneous catch-up with friends, Hyatt restaurants and bars offer dining experiences that feel easy to choose, rewarding to revisit and thoughtfully crafted for the way people dine today.

"The best dining experiences stay with you long after the meal is over," said Tammy Ng, Vice President of Brand & Marketing, Hyatt Asia Pacific. "They are the result of countless thoughtful choices - from the ingredients selected and the stories behind a dish to the warmth of the welcome and the care behind every interaction. Through Made With Love. Served With Rewards., we are celebrating what makes Hyatt dining special while giving guests and World of Hyatt members even more reasons to return for the experiences they value most." Across Hyatt's portfolio in India, guests can discover a diverse range of culinary experiences that celebrate local flavours, regional traditions and global inspiration. Whether revisiting a favourite restaurant, exploring a new dining concept or gathering with family, friends or colleagues, guests can expect thoughtfully crafted experiences rooted in quality, authenticity and genuine hospitality.

To make those moments even more rewarding, World of Hyatt members can earn 2X points on eligible dining spend at participating Hyatt restaurants and bars in India & Southwest Asia until September 30, 2026. The offer is applicable to eligible dine-in and takeaway transactions with a minimum qualifying spend of US$10 (or the equivalent in local currency) per transaction. Members can earn up to 30,000 points on accumulated eligible spending during the campaign period, enough for up to five standard room nights at a Category 1 hotel on the Moderate redemption level or USD370 (or the equivalent in local currency) in dining and spa awards at participating locations worldwide, with no hotel stay required.

Guests and members are encouraged to follow #MadeWithLove #WorldOfHyatt #Hyatt #HyattRestaurantsandBars for updates and dining inspiration. For more information: https://world.hyatt.com/content/gp/en/landing/hyattcomfortable-india.html High-res images available here See appendix for inspiration for your next dining moment in Southwest Asia. About World of Hyatt World of Hyatt is Hyatt's award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt's Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunckhouse® Hotels and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts , Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape® Resorts & Spas and Alua Hotels & Resorts®; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With 58 million members and counting, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt's strategic loyalty collaboration with American Airlines AAdvantage®. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose - to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2026, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,500 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 83 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX®, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid® Hotels & Resorts, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios®, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

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