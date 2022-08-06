SPONSORED CONTENT
HYD7AM.com announces a writing competition for authors to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav

August 06, 2022 18:35 IST | ANI Press Release
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 6 (ANI/PNN): HYD7AM, one of the leading news portals in Telangana, will celebrate the 75th Independence Day (Azadi Ka Amrit Motsav) uniquely by hosting a writing competition for authors and journalists from around the state on a variety of issues.

Popular among the Telugu community, (https://www.hyd7am.com) HYD7AM.com has announced that writers across the entire Telangana state can submit their writings on a variety of topics to info@hyd7am.com. The best pieces will receive a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for their publication on the website.

Jaya Prakash, the founder of HYD7AM.com, stated, "On the 75th Independence Day, we chose to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav in a unique way for our writers' community. We have solicited writings on a variety of topics from authors throughout the state for this purpose. The best pieces will receive a monetary award."

(https://www.hyd7am.com) HYD7AM, founded by Jaya Prakash in 2019, is one of the major contributors of 'Online News and infotainment' on the social media front for a while now. The portal dishes out to its viewers with the latest news from Tollywood and Bollywood, fashion news, travel and tourism, health, food, lifestyle, etc.

"We are a team of ten people serving 100,000 visitors monthly," said Jaya Prakash, an electronic and communication engineering graduate with extensive experience in digital marketing. "In the coming months, we hope to reach 1 million unique visitors per month."

(https://www.hyd7am.com) HYD7AM is one of the leading news portals in Telugu states which provides you all the latest updates, the Latest Tollywood and Bollywood News, Fashion News, Health, Food, Tips for Lifestyle changes, Travel and Tourism News, etc. So, every morning with a cup of coffee - visit (http://www.hyd7am.com) and check your favourite section for the news and updates.

Furthermore, being the most renowned news portal platform, we make sure to provide the latest news, updates, and tips and tricks on various concerned topics at your fingertips. At HYD7AM, you can also get to know the latest dressing styles, best shopping items, health and beauty tips, hairstyles, Tollywood and Bollywood updates, healthy foods, best restaurants, etc.

