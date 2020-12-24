Hyderabad-based FinTech startup, Loanyantra.com, launches fully digital process of personal loans at the lowest rate @9.99%

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/SRV Media): Loanyantra, India's first and only online marketplace that helps customers in getting the lowest possible interest rate and also monitors and manages home and personal loan till closure and makes sure they are the lowest rates , has come up with a complete digital process for personal loan starting from 9.99%. They help their customers with an end-to-end, comprehensive, hassle free loan process. Loanyantra system also ensures that customers pay less on EMIs and helps them close your loans faster using the AI and ML Algorithm they developed.

T Hub-based online fintech startup, Loanyantra.com, launched a new personal loan product in the market at a rate of @ 9.99% which is the lowest interest rate in personal loan and pure online process. For this product, Loanynatra has partnered with a South Korean Bank 'Shinhan bank' that started its operations In India.

Commenting on this, Vijayananda Reddy, CEO and Harsha Raghavendra, COO said, "In India, post the COVID scenario, the demand for personal finance has increased multi fold. We have therefore come up with the first of its kind offering of personal loan in India. We started our operations from T Hub, which is one of the largest startup incubators in India and started serving home loans and personal loans by partnering with around 14 banks and NBFCs. Till date, we have successfully disburrsed Rs 800,00,00,000/- plus worth of loans with a customer base of 4 lakhs plus registered customers."

The process of applying for the same is very simple. Customers need to upload minimal documents (Income documents and KYC) and the team verifies their details and disburses the funds within the next 48 hours. And the best part is, everything is done digitally. Loanyantra believes in creating a hassle free, innovation driven method for their customers to ensure easier and simpler processing of their loans, thereby closing their loans at least earlier than a year.

Their business objective is to offer an honest service that justifies the term "End to End Solution" in the home loan and personal loan segment in India. It's like you shop for home loans and personal loans just like you buy everything else now - Online. Once you get your personal loan through Loanyantra, you get your no cost ROI tracker, no cost personalized Relationship Manager, and no cost loan alerts as a part of being the customer. In the near future, the platform will be providing a solution that makes it a win-win situation for both the customers and banks. Any user can open a bid with banks before submitting any documents and get their desired loans and best possible rate and best possible terms.

