Hyderabad-based Good Health Clinic raises USD 5.2 Million seed round from Khosla Ventures, Quiet Capital

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Good Health Clinic a digital health clinic (www.ghc.health) that provides a full stack solution for patients with conditions like hair fall, sexual health, weight loss and skin problems.
They have raised a total of USD 5.2 million dollars from Khosla Ventures, Quiet Capital, W Health Ventures, Weekend Fund among other angels. This fundraise allows them to invest in new categories, build out a great team and continue to build out their infrastructure to serve a rapidly growing user base.
The company was founded in January with just the hairfall category under the "Marsbyghc" brand name (www.ghc.health) and they have been rapidly adding more categories since then. The aim of the company is to provide a full stack solution for patient's healthcare problems. They provide free consultations with a team of experts after which a course of treatment is recommended for each condition and is specific to the patient.
Speaking about the fundraise, Samarth Sindhi, CEO said, "We have gotten off to an exciting start and want to keep building on our momentum. Our plan is to utilize the funding to expand into more categories that solve similar common health problems for people from the comfort of their home. We also plan on working towards improving the availability of information around these conditions, allowing people to really understand what is causing their conditions and why and how our solution will help them overcome their condition."
