Hyderabad's Landvision launches LVE Foundation to promote women and girl child education

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI/PNN): Women's empowerment and girl child education are gaining traction in Hyderabad. Thanks to (http://landvision.in) Landvision, a leading real estate company, for establishing the Land Vision Eshwaramma Foundation as part of its CSR initiative to engage in various social activities ranging from empowering women and girls to assisting old age homes and providing employment for youths, among other things.

The Landvision real estate group on Wednesday released the logo for the LVE Foundation, where the owners pledged 2 per cent of the company profit to be infused as a CSR fund for taking up various social activities across Hyderabad.

According to the LVE Foundation, the aim is to facilitate training for the women to make them self-sufficient, support girl child education by providing them with scholarships for primary and higher education, constructing old age homes and shelters for homeless people, providing employment to youths by conducting education camps, knowledge seminars, interview sessions etc.,

The foundation has plans to set up schools and colleges for the students from economically weaker sections, run yoga, meditation, and life-skill classes to strengthen the Indian culture and prepare young minds, set up healthcare centres, and organise drives to protect the environment, etc.

B. Rajasekhara Achary, founder of (http://lvefoundation.org) LVE Foundation, said, "We established the foundation in 2020. About 2 per cent of the profit from Landvision will be transferred as the CSR fund for taking up the gamut of social activities in Hyderabad."

(http://landvision.in) Landvision is the Fastest Growing real estate group in Hyderabad, established in 2020. Till now, the group has completed about 10 projects across the city successfully.. 7 projects are currently in progress. Their vision is to help build a new India by striving to transform lives, landscapes and living habitats of people in safety mode.

Landvision is helping people in smart investment choices by offering affordable investment options in open plots. Considered the fastest-growing real estate company in India, Landvision has more than 8,000 associates working towards achieving the highest standards in real estate.

"We have a family of more than 2,000 happy customers since our inception in 2020. Our vision is to make a family of 10,000 customers in the next two years," said B. Rajasekhara Achary.

Sripadaram Madunoori, Mentor, Business Coach, and Motivational Speaker, said, "Landvision has set its vision right towards the social upliftment of various sections of the society. We wish the owners all the very best in their future endeavours."

Sudheer Sandra, Founder SUPAR School, said, "Landvision is the only real estate group in the entire Telangana state that has come forward to lend a helping hand to empower women and promote girl child education. The company started just two years ago and has achieved astounding success. The LVE Foundation is all set to change and touch the lives of many in Hyderabad.

LandVision Team Leaders K.Chandrashekar, Jayaprakash, D. Nagedram, G. Ashwanth Babu, K. Bhaskar, E. Devdas, K. Sampath Kumar, Amaroju Suresh, B.Sridhar, M.Varalaxmi, D. Madhava Rao, P. Naresh, G. Venkat, S. Narasimha, Seetha Ramaiah, Pruthvi Raj, Thirupathi Rao, L. Narasimha, Rajashekar were present during the launch event.

