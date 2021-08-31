Hyderabad's Pradham Dental offers Invisalign braces at an unbelievable price

You would like to read
- Oral B launches Oral-B iO™, the biggest innovation in oral care history
- Clove Dental, India's Largest Dental Group, celebrates 10 Years of dedicated service to over 10 lakh patients
- Dr Rajani Dable was awarded for Best Multi Specialty Dental Hospital/Clinic and for Excellence in Dental Implantology in 5th Edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai
- Dr Swati Bajaj was awarded Young Dental Achiever of the Year award in 5th edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai
- Invis Dental Clinic offers Invisalign Treatment in London
New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/Target Media): There is good news for the residents of Hyderabad, who want to re-align crooked, crowded, or wide-spaced teeth with the newest type of braces- The (https://pradhamdental.com/invisible-braces-in-hyderabad/) invisible braces or the clear aligners.
With state-of-the-art Invisalign technology, Pradham dental at Manikonda, Hyderabad offers incredible discounts and facilities such as an in-house digital scanner and Invisalign free digital scan to provide you with a perfect smile for the first time in the city of pearls.
Invisible braces are the new evolving method to get your dental imperfection corrected. These types of braces are preferred over the traditional type of braces because of their manifold benefits.
First and foremost being its invisible appearance (without metal wires or brackets) and high success rates that allow you the chance to have a perfect smile without feeling awkward.
Moreover, it put gentle pressure on your teeth, has low diet restrictions, and removability feature (Easy to brush and floss your teeth while eating or before a meeting). Lastly and most importantly there won't be much irritation of gums and cheeks.
"We have a patient-centric approach. That's the reason we try to provide affordable dental care without compromising the standard of treatments. Crafting an individual's oral health and architecting the smiles of each and every person is my topmost priority. The Invisalign treatment is a boon in the oral care segment," said Dr Ashok Chandra, the CMD of Pradham Dental Clinic.
With their in-depth experience, the clinics' orthodontists try to bring out better treatment outcomes. They will create a customized treatment plan for an individual by taking impressions of your teeth using a 3-D digital scanner. After mapping out different stages of teeth positioning, customized aligners are made out of BPA-free plastic material.
The most outstanding feature about this whole Invisalign process is the digital scanning. This in-house scanner will keep your visits to a minimum, making the treatment progress quite comfortable. This facility by Pradham Dental Clinic is introduced for the first time in Hyderabad.
Again, this type of scanning helps you to avoid exposure to any radiation. Instead, it uses laser beams to capture the images in high graphic resolutions to get accurate impressions of your teeth.
This results in fewer consultations and faster delivery of your Invisalign treatment plan and aligners. You are saved from multiple visits for adjustments to the clinics during this time of the pandemic.
Dr Chandra, the expert surgeon of Pradham dental, adds that people believe that invisible braces are a very costly affair compared to the traditional metal braces. They are correct in a way, but they don't recognize the long-term advantage associated with such modern techniques. Going for suitable quality braces will ensure faster treatment and recovery period.
Also, due to the use 3-d scanning and flexible material, the price of invisible braces has seen a cost decline. The management has come up with Rs 15000 lucrative offers on all Invisalign treatments with no-cost digital scans to make things more affordable and pocket-friendly to users.
Invisalign braces are ideal for people who need little to reasonable teeth rotation, more minor dental problems, or realignment with widely spaced gaps less than 6mm or 0.25 inches.
This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor