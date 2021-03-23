Hygienic Research Institute's Savita Chhabra honoured with Elegant Women Achievers Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To celebrate the International Women's Day, Rotary Club of Mumbai Elegant - District 3141 an all-women's club headed by President Prachi Ajmera, introduced the Elegant Women Achievers Awards.

This award is a gesture to salute the formidable spirit of the women in various fields and it celebrates womanhood and their relentless contribution towards pursuit of excellence in their field.

Recently, Savita Chhabra was honored with Elegant Women Achievers Awards by District Governor Sunil Mehra.

Savita's story as a businesswoman is one that started with humble beginnings to running an empire with an annual turnover of 640 crores today. When fate dealt a cruel hand and she lost her husband to cardiac arrest after twenty years of married life, this homemaker stepped into her husband's shoes.

A period of intense struggle & immense learning followed & she has been instrumental in transforming the 'Hygienic Research Institute' which is a leading cosmetic brand in India into a multi-crore venture today. HRIPL'S beauty care portfolio includes two of the foremost hair colours & care brands in the category namely STREAX and VASMOL.

Her achievements include the 'Special Award for Woman Entrepreneurs' by Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and 'National Award for Business Excellence'. Her inspiring story is well documented in the book 'Millionaire Housewives'.

'Giving Forward' is her life's philosophy and is reflected in her philanthropic work. She has followed a parallel spiritual journey inspired by the teachings of Vedanta & Bhagavad Gita culminating in her debut book 'Legacy of Learning'.

