Hygienic Research Institute's Savita Chhabra honoured with Elegant Women Achievers Awards

You would like to read
- JKYog Global International Women's Day Awards 2021: Nominations open
- Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2020 quarter
- Business Mint presents Nationwide Women Excellence Awards - 2021 on International Women's Day
- Praxis Media Group announces winners of the Women Leadership Awards, 2021 in New Delhi
- Worldwide Achievers acknowledged and felicitated the winners of Indian Achievers Awards 2020 and Pandemic Bravery Awards 2020
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To celebrate the International Women's Day, Rotary Club of Mumbai Elegant - District 3141 an all-women's club headed by President Prachi Ajmera, introduced the Elegant Women Achievers Awards.
This award is a gesture to salute the formidable spirit of the women in various fields and it celebrates womanhood and their relentless contribution towards pursuit of excellence in their field.
Recently, Savita Chhabra was honored with Elegant Women Achievers Awards by District Governor Sunil Mehra.
Savita's story as a businesswoman is one that started with humble beginnings to running an empire with an annual turnover of 640 crores today. When fate dealt a cruel hand and she lost her husband to cardiac arrest after twenty years of married life, this homemaker stepped into her husband's shoes.
A period of intense struggle & immense learning followed & she has been instrumental in transforming the 'Hygienic Research Institute' which is a leading cosmetic brand in India into a multi-crore venture today. HRIPL'S beauty care portfolio includes two of the foremost hair colours & care brands in the category namely STREAX and VASMOL.
Her achievements include the 'Special Award for Woman Entrepreneurs' by Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and 'National Award for Business Excellence'. Her inspiring story is well documented in the book 'Millionaire Housewives'.
'Giving Forward' is her life's philosophy and is reflected in her philanthropic work. She has followed a parallel spiritual journey inspired by the teachings of Vedanta & Bhagavad Gita culminating in her debut book 'Legacy of Learning'.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor