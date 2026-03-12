PRNewswire New Delhi [India], March 12: Hyland, the pioneer of The Content Innovation Cloud™, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kumaran Sasikanthan as Managing Director, India and Senior Vice President of Engineering. With more than 25 years of enterprise engineering and leadership experience, Sasikanthan is a seasoned enterprise software executive with a strong track record of scaling global engineering organizations. In this dual role, Sasikanthan will play a strategic leadership role in advancing Hyland's growth across its India operations while also leading the company's global OnBase and Perceptive Content engineering teams. His appointment reflects Hyland's continued investment in India as a key driver of innovation, scale, and global collaboration. Veteran enterprise software leader to drive growth across India operations while advancing Hyland's global engineering strategy and innovation at scale.

"Kumaran's appointment is a significant step forward in how we continue to scale Hyland globally while staying deeply connected to our customers' needs," said Tim McIntire, Chief Technology Officer at Hyland. "India is a critical engine for innovation, engineering excellence, and collaboration across Hyland, and Kumaran's proven ability to build and lead high-performing global teams will help us accelerate delivery, strengthen our platforms, and better serve customers worldwide." "Hyland's role as an enterprise content management leader, and agentic automation pioneer makes this a transformative time to join the company," said Sasikanthan. "I'm energized by the opportunity to lead Hyland's India organization and partner with our global engineering teams to drive innovation at scale."

Most recently, Sasikanthan served as Senior Vice President of Product Development at Informatica, where he played a key role in maturing distributed engineering teams and expanding engineering leadership across India. As part of Hyland's executive leadership team, he will be essential in driving the continued growth and maturity of the company's India operations, especially in Kolkata and Hyderabad. This includes attracting, developing, and retaining top technical talent to enable future-focused expansion, strengthening engineering culture and leadership capability at scale, while advancing Hyland's global engineering strategy and execution. For more information, please visit Hyland.com. About Hyland Hyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud, delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931763/Hyland_MD_and_SVP.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)