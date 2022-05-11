hyperXchange announces European expansion, signs strategic deals with UK and Netherlands government

You would like to read
hyperXchange (HX), India's #1 Refurbished Electronics Brand, is poised to scale its international operations, with strategic investments in the UK and Netherlands.
The announcement of HX's UK plans were made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while unveiling a slew of business deals and heralded a new era in the UK-India trade, investment, and technology alliance on a two-day visit to India. HX has announced a £3 million investment to establish business operations in England and Scotland.
HX is also working closely with the Netherlands government to start procurement and processing operations in it's renowned Innovation Quarter. HX plans to create 100+ job opportunities across Europe and UK.
HX had a great year of business growth in 2021, including a triple-digit gain in sales and doubling down on team strength with a footprint in over 350 retail locations and exclusive retail stores launched in Bangalore, Guwahati, Kochi, Patna, Hyderabad and Raipur, despite the pandemic. HX is also expanding its network of dark stores to build streamlined fulfilment operations.
Speaking on the occasion, Dipanjan Purkayastha, CEO of hyperXchange, stated, "We are thrilled to announce this expansion, and look forward to creating a sustainable future for succeeding generations. The reconditioned market is massive and full of opportunity. As more individuals become environmentally sensitive, entering the worldwide market will be a huge success. Not only this, but as we embark on our new path, we wish to provide as many possibilities for youth as possible while also strengthening relationships."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: As I arrive in India today, I see vast possibilities for what our two great nations can achieve together. From next-generation 5G telecoms and AI to new partnerships in health research and renewable energy - the UK and India are leading the world. Our powerhouse partnership is delivering jobs, growth and opportunities for our people, and it will only go from strength-to-strength in the coming years.
ArnoudBesseling, Executive Director, Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA) comments:
Businesses are increasingly looking at sustainable growth with cost optimization. In this scenario, refurbished mobile devices offered by HyperXchange provide an excellent example of a cost-effective alternative for customers along with the promise of sustainable growth. HyperXchange's expansion in the Netherlands dovetails perfectly with the Netherlands' thrust on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). I am certain that such initiatives in resource efficiency, as well as circular economy, will make a great difference in creating a sustainable future environmental impact.
HX is a premium electronics marketplace with traditional and digital channels that sources, services, distributes, and markets 'as good, as new' electronics items for a variety of consumer categories. Their items are offered in new or like-new condition at much an economical costs, and they come with a 12-month replacement warranty. The Faraday, their patented product, is our automated machine. The Faraday's distinguishing features include accurate valuation, plug-and-play installation, and the capacity to configure, geofence, and rapidly implement transaction/incentive policies over its entire network.
