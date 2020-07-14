JUST IN
Hyundai Mobis donates Rs 3.50 crores for COVID-19 relief

Business Standard

Hyundai Mobis donates Rs 3.50 crores for COVID-19 relief

ANI Press Release  |  New Delhi [India]  

Woosuk Leem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India

Mobis India Limited, an established player in manufacturing high-quality automotive parts and accessories for Hyundai Motors in India today donated Rs 3.50 crores through CSR arm, Mobis India Foundation for COVID-19 relief.

"These are very challenging times. The COVID-19 Pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. There has been immense misery and a huge loss of human lives and worsened the plight of millions of people across the globe. At Mobis India, we are cognizant of this fact and have launched several measures to reach out and help the poor and needy. We have donated Rs 0.50 crores to the PM CARES Fund. Besides this, we have also distributed masks and sanitizers worth Rs 3 crores through an NGO, Oli, India," remarked Woosuk Leem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India.

First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 15:30 IST

