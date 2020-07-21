Hyundai Mobis extends Rs 6 crores for COVID-19 relief through donation, safety materials and dry ration kits

JUST IN
ANI Press Release  |  New Delhi [India]  

Mobis India Limited, a well-known player in manufacturing high-quality automotive parts and accessories for Hyundai Motors in India has extended all possible support through donations and providing ration and safety materials to help the needy and underprivileged in the times of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, through CSR Arm, Mobis India Foundation.

"The COVID-19 Pandemic has thrown multiple challenges around us today and has driven the survival of millions to a brink. To extend help in these troubled times, we have earmarked Rs 6 crores to cater to the needs of these severely affected people. To this end, we have donated Rs 0.50 crores to PM Cares Fund," remarked Woosuk Leem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India on the occasion.

"We have been networking with leading NGOs in the country who can help the needy at the local level. We have distributed masks and sanitizers worth Rs 3 crores through Oli India, a leading NGO. Additionally, we have also distributed 4000 dry ration kits worth Rs 68 Lacs to Thiruvallur, Dharuhera and Raigad through a local govt agency and donated safety kits to local govt hospital worth Rs 20 lakhs. We are in talks with leading NGOs and local bodies through which we can contribute the remaining donation," added Woosuk Leem.

First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 16:00 IST

