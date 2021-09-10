Hyundai Mobis India launches innovative and stylish accessories for the new i20 N Line

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mobis India, a well-entrenched player in manufacturing high quality automotive parts, accessories and mobility solutions for Hyundai Motors in India showcased a host of stylish and innovative accessories for new i20 N Line today.

This comes in the wake of the company's continuous efforts to raise the bar in accessorizing Hyundai cars that have become an epitome of high-performance and great looks.

At Hyundai Mobis the prime focus is to give a holistic driving experience to the customers. Their offerings are designed to give a complete makeover to the i20 N Line with sporty and aesthetically styled accessories. The newly introduced accessories in carbon finish provide a distinctive sporty appearance to the car.

From the head lamp, tail lamp, door-side moulding, bumper corner protector, mud guard, tyre valve cap and more - the designs are all set to be playful and stylish. In addition, there are a host of floor mats to choose from, like standard, designer, dual layer, and 3D boot mats etc. that offer comfort inside the car. Other convenience-based accessories such as cup holder, arm rest cushion, seat belt cover etc., are designed to fit perfectly to suit any style.

What's more, Mobis has introduced specially curated accessory packs for the Hyundai i20 N Line namely, the Flamboyant Package and Athletic Package. Priced at INR 13, 923 and 24, 523 respectively they are a fantastic deal for the customers.

Speaking on the launch of the i20 N line accessories, Yong Goon Park, Managing Director, Mobis India - AS Parts Division remarked, "The vast range of accessories for the new i20 N line are designed to match the need of the Indian market. We are constantly focused in adopting the preferences of a new generation of enthusiasts, to match their taste with our range of accessories. These accessories will be available at your nearest Hyundai signature dealerships. Further our team of experts are rigorously working to bring more advancements in the offerings for Hyundai car owners."

Incepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide. Mobis India supplies after-sales parts and accessories to approx. 6,00,000 Hyundai cars annually sold in the Indian market.

It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) operating in the four Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/MOBIS Authorized Distributors spread across India. Operating across the globe, it has over 5 million Hyundai cars annually sold in overseas market. MOBIS India exports after-sales parts and accessories through its network of overseas distributors.

To locate nearest Hyundai Dealership, visit (https://hyundaimobisin.com/locate-us/dealer-locator) Also, Find the Hyundai Genuine Accessories range on our website (https://hyundaimobisin.com/products/genuine-accessories) or download the Hyundai Genuine Accessories App from App Store or Play Store for easy access.

App Store: (bit.ly/MAppStore)

Play Store: (bit.ly/MoPlayS)

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)