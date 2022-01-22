"I am nothing without Christ" is the crux of the new song Main Stuti Karu

You would like to read
- Gospel song 'Rehem' by Dr Amit Kamle to release on Teacher's Day
- 6 preparation tips for JEE Main repeaters' success - Study Plan JEE Main 2022
- Dr. Amit Kamle is set to create history by releasing Jaijaikar in 26 languages on October 8th, 2021
- CureIndia penetrating the USD 9 bn medical tourism and dental tourism market in India
- Alka Nangia Arora, JS, Ministry of MSME Assumes Charge as CMD, NSIC
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI/PNN): Music can unite believers across the globe and is undoubtedly a divine creation and is primarily a special gift from God. The power of music is used to communicate, express gratitude and appreciate God's presence in our lives. Gospel music leads our thoughts towards God rather than toward ourselves.
And this is the aim Dr Amit Kamle and Pornima Kamle have set for themselves and created music that appreciates and glorifies Christ through their music series. Gospel songs that are made through the Glorify Christ series are made in over 12 Indian regional languages and other International languages. These songs are setting new records and attaining new heights in the gospel music genre, with Glorify Christ song playlists trending amongst international digital music platforms.
This Republic Day, Gospel Music Composer Dr Amit Kamle and legendary singer Alka Yagnik bring a soulful and beautiful worship song Main Stuti Karu. It is the first song in the Glorify Christ 7 series.
The lyrics are penned, and music is composed by Gospel Maestro Dr. Amit Kamle, and the song is beautifully sung by Alka Yagnik. The most anticipated Praise and Worship Anthem of 2022, the song is sure to find a place on every Gospel listeners' playlist.
"Working with Alka Yagnik Ji was like a dream fulfilled. She loved the composition and has sung it beautifully. Her voice is divine, and I am sure that Main Stuti Karu will touch the heart of every listener, will comfort the disturbed and bring peace and joy to many. I am nothing without Christ is the crux of the song," shares Dr Amit Kamle.
Dr Kamle has created soulful music with legends such as Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, S P Balasubrahmanyam, Amit Kumar and Sadhana Sargam in the past.
Dr Kamle wears many hats - that of a Doctor, Entrepreneur, Educationist, Consultant, Philanthropist, Globetrotter, Guide, Creative Director, Scenarist, Music Producer, Lyricist, and Music Director. And yet his root mission is to create gospel music that benefits communities from across the globe.
Glorify Christ, since its inception in 2016, under the umbrella of A.K. International Tourism, has created several gospel songs in languages that range across Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Assamese, Khasi, Nagamese, and even in Hebrew. Glorify Christ is a not-for-profit venture by A K International Tourism, which specialises in organizing Holy land Tours across Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
'Main Stuti Karu', an AK International Tourism production song, releases Republic Day worldwide on (https://www.youtube.com/c/akinternationaltourism)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor