i-exceed's Appzillon Powers Bangladesh based mutual trust bank's fully digital on-boarding solutions

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): i-exceed, a leading global player for rapid digital banking transformation, has announced that it has powered 'MEasy', a fully digital on-boarding solution for MTB.

Appzillon, a unique combination of a low-code digital experience platform and pre-built customizable digital banking solutions from i-exceed, helped in rapid development of the solutions deployed at MTB. Using i-exceed's platform, the solution went live in a record time of four weeks.

The fully digitized customer interface provides a cutting-edge, hassle-free, personalized, and holistic digital banking experience.

Appzillon's unique micro-app and automated development approach helped the bank in developing self-service and assisted service solutions that facilitate the entire customer onboarding process in a quick and efficient way.

Customers no longer have to engage with staff or stand in queues to open a bank account or to avail services; they can now do it in a matter of minutes using their national identity (NID) card with mobile and Internet banking services activated almost instantaneously.

"The solutions being developed using Appzillon will transition the traditional paper based approach to a digital one that ensures personalized and delightful user journeys. Going forward, we plan to transition several in-house developed mobile apps onto Appzillon's digital experience platform. We look forward to our continued engagement with i-exceed," said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD & CEO at MTB, while speaking on this digital initiative.

"We are extremely pleased in our association with MTB, an entity focused on truly enhancing customer relationships. With our low-code digital experience platform Appzillon, we will help MTB realize their digital initiatives 60% faster than conventional solutions available today," said S Sundararajan, Executive Director at i-exceed.

