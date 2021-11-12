I REE Group of Companies, founder gets nominated as Head of East Zone of 'Save Our Rivers' Campaign

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/ThePRTree): Founder of I REE Group of Companies, Dr. Amit D Ojha has recently been nominated for the honorary post of 'Head- East Zone (India)' by the National Project Committee of 'Save Our Rivers.' He will be resuming his charge with immediate effect.

In his attempt to help with the river conservation projects in India, Dr. Amit joined the 'Save Our Rivers' campaign which is the World's First River Rejuvenation Cleaning Project. He will also work towards strengthening the campaign. Dr. Amit D Ojha, in his new avatar, will be responsible for fulfilling the objective of the initiative 'Save Our Rivers,' a project by Global Leaders Foundation (GLF). The founder of I REE Group of Companies will be coordinating directly with the National Head Ramesh Tripathi and will be responsible for looking after memberships, project sponsorships, project operations, and its monitoring for yielding the best results in the Eastern Zone covering three states- West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttrakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Commenting on his new role and the recognition that was given by Save Our Rivers, Dr. Amit D Ojha says, "I am very excited for my new role. It is my privilege to work for such a noble cause, doing our bit for the environment and Mother Earth. I am feeling happy as well as feeling more responsible for the task I have been assigned with. I am grateful to Ramesh Tripathi, the National Head of the Save Our Rivers Campaign for reposing faith in me and I hope I will be able to do justice to my new role as the Head- East Zone (India). I am also pretty much hopeful that I will be able to inspire people to join the initiative in large numbers."

Dr. Amit D Ojha who is a founder of the I REE Group of Companies has always been widely recognized for his social work and has a long list of awards and honors to his name. Recently, he has been felicitated with the Real Estate Startup Award during the Global Startup Summit and Awards 2021. Dr. Amit has also been honored with the prestigious 'Rashtra Prerna Award 2021.' The award was accorded at the Atma Nirbhar Bharat National Conference, 2021.

Moreover, his company- I REE Constructions India Pvt Ltd has been the reason why thousands of people who had, at some point in time, thought of purchasing their own house have their own house now. Dr. Amit D. Ojha has always supported causes related to the upliftment and welfare of the people.

By providing houses and commercial buildings at a very low cost without even taking any interest from their clients, Amit and his company have surely been a boon for many people.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)