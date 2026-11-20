VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20: The Indian Science Technology and Engineering facilities Map (I-STEM), an initiative supported by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, today officially launched REACH, an initiative designed to strengthen connections between industry and India's scientific, testing and research infrastructure. Launched at an online stakeholder event, REACH aims to improve engagement between scientific facility providers and prospective users, including industry, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups, deep-tech enterprises and researchers. The initiative seeks to help stakeholders access scientific facilities, specialised equipment and technical expertise while encouraging greater utilisation of existing infrastructure.

While digital platforms help users discover available research and testing facilities, REACH seeks to take the next step by fostering more dependable, service-oriented access and stronger connections between facility providers and the organisations that need their capabilities. Its approach emphasises facility readiness, technical support, service-level commitments and predictable turnaround times to help users plan their research, product development and testing requirements more effectively. Speaking at the launch, Dr. Harilal Bhaskar, Chief Operating Officer and National Coordinator, I-STEM, said, "Industry and startups need more than a directory of scientific equipment - they need dependable service. REACH aims to bridge the gap between discovery and delivery by connecting innovators with capable facilities, trained technical operators and service-level commitments they can plan around. By making existing scientific infrastructure more accessible and responsive to industry needs, we can help accelerate research, testing and innovation."

Dr. Vishal Choudhury, Scientist 'F' and Nodal Officer for I-STEM, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, highlighted the importance of a connected national infrastructure ecosystem. "India's research infrastructure can deliver greater national value when public institutions and private facilities work beyond organisational silos. REACH seeks to strengthen this collaborative ecosystem, enabling startups, MSMEs and industry to access scientific and testing capabilities without unnecessary duplication of capital investment. Better access to shared infrastructure can provide Indian innovators with the testing and analytical capabilities they need to develop competitive, world-class products." The launch brought together representatives from OPSA, IISc, I-STEM, scientific and testing facilities, REACH-registered entities, ambassadors and other stakeholders to discuss opportunities for collaboration and improved access to research infrastructure. Perspectives from the scientific and research community highlighted the importance of aligning infrastructure capabilities with industry requirements and emerging research needs.

The session also outlined how stakeholders can engage with REACH, share their infrastructure and testing requirements, and explore potential collaborations. The initiative is intended to support stronger connections across the research, testing and innovation ecosystem, including opportunities for industry to engage with existing facilities rather than duplicate expensive infrastructure. REACH 2027 - South India Edition to bring stakeholders together The online launch also introduced REACH 2027 - South India Edition, the National R & D, Testing & Equipment Access Conclave, scheduled for 19-20 January 2027 at J.N. Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. Organised by I-STEM and supported by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, the conclave will provide a platform for industry, MSMEs, startups, research institutions, scientific and testing laboratories, equipment and technology providers, and other ecosystem stakeholders to explore collaboration and access opportunities.

Through REACH and its associated engagement activities, I-STEM aims to gather stakeholder requirements, connect prospective users with relevant facilities and encourage more effective utilisation of India's scientific and testing capabilities. Following the launch, I-STEM will continue engagement with interested stakeholders, route enquiries to relevant teams and share further information on participation opportunities for REACH 2027 as details are finalised. For more information about REACH, visit:https://www.istem.gov.in/reach About I-STEM The Indian Science Technology and Engineering facilities Map (I-STEM) is a national initiative supported by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India. It helps researchers and other users discover scientific facilities and equipment available across institutions, supporting greater access to research infrastructure and encouraging collaboration across India's R & D ecosystem.

Through initiatives such as REACH, I-STEM seeks to strengthen connections between infrastructure providers and users, including industry, startups, MSMEs and the research community. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)