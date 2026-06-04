PRNewswire New Delhi [India], June 4: i2k2 Networks Pvt. Ltd., one of India's leading cloud infrastructure and managed services providers, has been named the Rising Star Consulting Partner of the Year -- India at the 2026 AWS Partners of the Year awards for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region. The award was announced at AWS Summit Mumbai and officially recognised on the AWS Partner Network (APN) Blog, cementing i2k2's position among the foremost cloud partners in the country. The Rising Star Consulting Partner of the Year award is presented annually by Amazon Web Services to recognise AWS Consulting Partners that have demonstrated significant year-over-year business growth, expanding their technical capabilities, certified workforce, and customer impact. i2k2 Networks was selected from a highly competitive pool of AWS partners operating across the Asia Pacific and Japan region -- one of the most dynamic and fast-growing cloud markets in the world.

"Being recognised as the AWS Rising Star Consulting Partner of the Year is a proud moment for the entire i2k2 family. Over the past few years, we have grown significantly -- expanding our cloud services portfolio, scaling our certified talent base, and deepening our presence across enterprise and government markets. This recognition is a testament to that growth and our unwavering commitment to delivering measurable outcomes for our customers. As we look ahead, we are focused on accelerating our expansion across new verticals, building deeper AI and cloud capabilities, and strengthening our managed services practice to serve a larger ecosystem of Indian enterprises. I would like to sincerely thank the entire AWS Partner team, the AWS Solutions Architecture team, and the AWS Marketing team for their constant guidance, collaboration, and support throughout this journey -- this achievement is as much theirs as it is ours." -- Mr. Kamleshwar Bhatt, CEO, i2k2 Networks Pvt. Ltd.

About the 2026 AWS Partners of the Year -- APJ The AWS Partners of the Year programme recognises outstanding members of the AWS Partner Network who have consistently delivered exceptional results and driven innovation for customers. The awards are conferred across four categories: Consulting Partner of the Year, Rising Star Consulting Partner of the Year, Technology Partner of the Year, and Rising Star Technology Partner of the Year. For the India region in 2026, i2k2 Networks joins Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), recognised as Consulting Partner of the Year, and MongoDB and SentinelOne Inc., recognised in the Technology Partner categories. Being named alongside such globally established organisations is a testament to the stature of i2k2's achievement.

i2k2 Networks: A Growth Story Rooted in Cloud Excellence Founded with a mission to empower Indian businesses with reliable, scalable, and secure IT infrastructure, i2k2 Networks has grown steadily to become a trusted cloud and managed services partner for enterprises across diverse industry verticals. Over the years, the company has made substantial investments in building its AWS competencies, expanding its team of certified cloud professionals, and developing specialised solution practices around cloud migration, DevOps, managed cloud operations, and cloud security. The company's year-over-year growth trajectory -- the defining criterion for the Rising Star award -- reflects a disciplined strategy of deepening its AWS partnership, growing its certified talent base, and consistently expanding its enterprise customer footprint. i2k2 has partnered with organisations across sectors including manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, e-commerce, and technology to accelerate their cloud adoption journeys on AWS.

i2k2's managed services model has been a key differentiator, enabling customers to focus on their core business while the company takes ownership of cloud operations, optimisation, and governance. This customer-first approach, backed by 24x7 support and deep technical expertise, has driven high customer retention and referral growth -- both of which contributed to the company's recognition by AWS. "We are living in an era where AI, automation, and DevOps are no longer optional -- they are the foundation of every competitive enterprise. At i2k2, we have been at the forefront of this shift, helping our customers harness the power of AI and machine learning on AWS, build robust CI/CD pipelines, and adopt modern DevOps practices that dramatically accelerate their time to market. From deploying generative AI workloads on Amazon Bedrock to implementing AIOps for intelligent infrastructure management, our teams are working with the latest and most impactful technologies in the industry. This award is a recognition of that forward-looking approach and our commitment to keeping our customers ahead of the technology curve. The future of cloud is intelligent, automated, and DevOps-driven -- and i2k2 is fully invested in making that future a reality for every one of our customers." -- Mr. Piyush Agrawal, Vice President -- Public Cloud and DevOps, i2k2 Networks Pvt. Ltd.

"The 2026 AWS Partners of the Year recognise partners who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to customer success and innovation. i2k2 Networks exemplifies the growth, expertise, and dedication that define a true Rising Star in the AWS partner ecosystem." -- AWS Partner Network, Amazon Web Services Significance for the Indian Cloud Ecosystem India continues to be one of the fastest-growing cloud markets globally, with enterprises increasingly adopting AWS to power digital transformation initiatives. In this context, the recognition of i2k2 Networks by AWS carries broader significance for the Indian technology ecosystem -- it signals that homegrown cloud service providers are building world-class capabilities and earning recognition on a par with global system integrators.

The award also underscores the maturing of India's AWS partner ecosystem, where specialised, customer-focused partners like i2k2 are increasingly driving cloud adoption in mid-market and enterprise segments -- segments that are critical to India's broader digital economy ambitions. "This award is not just a milestone for i2k2 -- it is a powerful signal to the market, to our government partners, and to enterprises across India that i2k2 Networks is a cloud partner of the highest calibre. Being recognised by AWS at a regional level elevates our brand and reinforces the confidence our customers and government stakeholders place in us. We look forward to leveraging this recognition to deepen our presence across public sector and enterprise markets, and to demonstrate that Indian cloud partners can compete and excel at a global level." -- Mr. Vivek Anand, Head -- Marketing and Government Business, i2k2 Networks Pvt. Ltd.

Looking Ahead Building on this recognition, i2k2 Networks is committed to further deepening its AWS capabilities, expanding its team of certified professionals, and broadening its service portfolio to help customers harness the full potential of cloud technologies -- including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and generative AI on AWS. The company remains focused on its long-term vision of becoming the most trusted cloud partner for enterprises across India. About i2k2 Networks Pvt. Ltd. i2k2 Networks Pvt. Ltd. is a leading cloud infrastructure and managed services provider based in India. As an AWS Consulting Partner, i2k2 specialises in cloud migration, managed cloud operations, DevOps, cloud security, and enterprise IT solutions. The company serves customers across manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, e-commerce, and technology verticals, helping them build resilient, scalable, and cost-optimised cloud and AI environments on AWS. For more information, visit www.i2k2.com.

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