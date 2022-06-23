ICAD forays into the Indian Market, Delegates arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI/GPRC): In a move to strengthen its focus on R & D and emerging technologies, a holistic multi-disciplinary one of a kind global corporation, ICAD (Innovative Contractors for Advanced Dimensions) (https://www.icad.com) announces its expansion into the Indian Market and welcomes its delegates to India, this Wednesday, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

A 7-member delegation of ICAD Global Technology Corporation led by - Ghassan Sayegh, Group CEO, ICAD; Sajjad Zaidi, India Coordinator, ICAD; T P Anath, Project Director, ICAD; Jad Mrad, Director UK, ICAD; Dipukumar Parayamattattati, Director, Prince Paswan, Tender Executive, ICAD; Mr Feroz Mehdi, Director, ICAD arrived in India with the fervour to expand business opportunities in the country.

Being leaders in the technology and innovation space as well as pioneers in the field of large-scale infrastructure & technology for mega projects on a global platform, ICAD's team strength of 4000 employees and onboarding 75 clients across 38 nationalities renders services like Air Navigation Systems, Information Communication technology, Safety and Security Systems, Healthcare Systems, Airport Operation Systems, Emerging Technologies etc follow well documented integration practices.

ICAD is supported by a key number of subsidiaries and affiliates which allows the company to extend their holistic offerings to our clients - being internationally accredited & certified as well as staffed with the highest level of multinational expertise.

ICAD's prominent clientele are spread across various sectors - General Authority of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Interior Ministry of Finance, Saudi Railways Organisation, Royal Private Affairs in the Government Sector & Saudi Salt Water Conversion Corporation & National Water Company to name a few in the Public Sector Furthermore, ICAD has ongoing and completed safety projects: in Safety, Security, ICT & Structured Cabling, Audio Visual, Airport Operations Systems and Parking Systems.

Speaking on the occasion of a business endeavour with India, Ghassan Sayegh, CEO Group, ICAD says, 'We aim to provide real-time inclusive solutions for businesses engaged in infrastructure and technology operations, yet establish a robust and sustainable ecosystem with our multidisciplinary offerings. With the quest to leverage our long-standing patronage in the Indian market, opening up avenues for collaboration with government agencies and private sector utilities through our channel partners to develop the Indian R & D and emerging technologies to its utmost potential."

