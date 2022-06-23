ICAD forays into the Indian Market, Delegates arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport

You would like to read
- Go Green Warehouse Private Limited raised undisclosed amount through structured debt financing
- Tridhya Intuit has been announced a winner at ICT Grand Challenge by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in partnership with the National Jal Jeevan Mission, Government of India
- Airtel Business, Dell Technologies, GAVS Technologies, NTT Ltd, Nutanix, VMware and Vi Business Walk Away with THE CIO CHOICE 2022 Trust Seal
- UST and AWS sign Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Catalyze Enterprise Digital Transformation
- Pearl Academy strengthens its exclusive collaboration with Fashion Design Council of India
New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI/GPRC): In a move to strengthen its focus on R & D and emerging technologies, a holistic multi-disciplinary one of a kind global corporation, ICAD (Innovative Contractors for Advanced Dimensions) (https://www.icad.com) announces its expansion into the Indian Market and welcomes its delegates to India, this Wednesday, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.
A 7-member delegation of ICAD Global Technology Corporation led by - Ghassan Sayegh, Group CEO, ICAD; Sajjad Zaidi, India Coordinator, ICAD; T P Anath, Project Director, ICAD; Jad Mrad, Director UK, ICAD; Dipukumar Parayamattattati, Director, Prince Paswan, Tender Executive, ICAD; Mr Feroz Mehdi, Director, ICAD arrived in India with the fervour to expand business opportunities in the country.
Being leaders in the technology and innovation space as well as pioneers in the field of large-scale infrastructure & technology for mega projects on a global platform, ICAD's team strength of 4000 employees and onboarding 75 clients across 38 nationalities renders services like Air Navigation Systems, Information Communication technology, Safety and Security Systems, Healthcare Systems, Airport Operation Systems, Emerging Technologies etc follow well documented integration practices.
ICAD is supported by a key number of subsidiaries and affiliates which allows the company to extend their holistic offerings to our clients - being internationally accredited & certified as well as staffed with the highest level of multinational expertise.
ICAD's prominent clientele are spread across various sectors - General Authority of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Interior Ministry of Finance, Saudi Railways Organisation, Royal Private Affairs in the Government Sector & Saudi Salt Water Conversion Corporation & National Water Company to name a few in the Public Sector Furthermore, ICAD has ongoing and completed safety projects: in Safety, Security, ICT & Structured Cabling, Audio Visual, Airport Operations Systems and Parking Systems.
Speaking on the occasion of a business endeavour with India, Ghassan Sayegh, CEO Group, ICAD says, 'We aim to provide real-time inclusive solutions for businesses engaged in infrastructure and technology operations, yet establish a robust and sustainable ecosystem with our multidisciplinary offerings. With the quest to leverage our long-standing patronage in the Indian market, opening up avenues for collaboration with government agencies and private sector utilities through our channel partners to develop the Indian R & D and emerging technologies to its utmost potential."
We are leaders in technology and innovation and pioneers in the field of large scale infrastructure & technology for mega projects across the globe. ICAD is internationally accredited & certified as well as staffed with the highest level of multinational expertise. Our Group is also supported by a key number of subsidiaries and affiliates which allows us to extend our holistic offerings to our clients.
ICAD, a one of a kind corporation with multi-disciplinary offerings, sizable pool of resources and solid financial capabilities. In addition, we are well positioned for the future with focus on R & D and emerging technologies.
Website: (https://www.icad.com)
This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor