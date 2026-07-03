PNN Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3: ICCPL Group, one of India's largest integrated Public Relations, Communications, and Brand-Building enterprises, has further cemented its leadership position after receiving the "Excellence in PR & Communications" honour at the prestigious ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards 2026. The recognition comes at a time when the Group is witnessing unprecedented growth across its communications, digital marketing, creative, hospitality, and strategic consulting businesses, while progressing towards its publicly announced target valuation of ₹400 crore by FY 2026-27. Founded in 2011, ICCPL Group has evolved from a boutique public relations consultancy into one of India's most diversified communications-led business enterprises. Today, the Group serves more than 500 brands and has successfully delivered thousands of integrated communication and marketing campaigns across multiple industries.

Within the real estate sector, ICCPL has established itself as India's largest specialised PR and communications firm, having partnered with leading developers, investment funds, consultants, financial institutions, and industry bodies across the country. Having led communications for thousands of real estate launches, infrastructure announcements, and investment campaigns, the Group is widely recognised as one of the most preferred communications partners for India's real estate industry, backed by long-standing client relationships, category expertise, and sustained market leadership. Industry observers and market reports consistently place ICCPL Group among the largest home-grown PR and communications firms in India, with the company having built one of the country's strongest sector-focused communications platforms through its integrated capabilities spanning Public Relations, Corporate Communications, Digital Marketing, Creative Strategy, Reputation Management, and Brand Consulting.

Today, ICCPL Group delivers fully integrated marketing and communications solutions through specialised verticals covering: - Public Relations & Corporate Communications - Reputation & Crisis Management - Digital & Performance Marketing - Social Media Strategy - Creative Design & Brand Identity - Advertising & Media Planning - Influencer Marketing - Corporate Content & Leadership Positioning - Strategic Brand Consulting - AI-led Marketing & Emerging Communication Solutions Over the past decade and a half, ICCPL Group has expanded beyond communications to build successful businesses in hospitality, experiential consumer brands, and strategic business ventures, making it one of India's fastest-growing diversified communications enterprises. This integrated growth strategy, coupled with sustained business performance and long-term client partnerships, underpins the Group's ambitious roadmap towards achieving a valuation of over ₹400 crore by FY27.

Speaking on the recognition, Dushyant Sinha, Founder, ICCPL Group, said: "This recognition is a reflection of the trust that our clients, media partners and team have placed in us over the last fifteen years. Our vision has always been to build much more than a PR agency--we are building one of India's most respected integrated communications and brand-building enterprises. As we continue investing in technology, AI-driven marketing, hospitality and new-age businesses, our objective remains clear: to create sustainable value for clients while building an institution that sets new benchmarks for the communications industry." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)