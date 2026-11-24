PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: ICICI Life Insurance Limited has launched ICICI Life Guaranteed Indexed Pension, a retirement income product that offers customers a combination of Guaranteed Annuity [1] and Variable Annuity [2]. While the guaranteed component offers income stability to customers, the variable component helps them protect against inflation through index-linked income. A key feature of the product is the flexibility to choose a guaranteed annuity component ranging from 60% to 100%, with the remaining portion is linked to the NIFTY 50 Total Return Index, enabling customers to participate in the market and provide an upside potential for retirement income in their golden years.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vikas Gupta, Chief Product Officer, ICICI Life Insurance, said, "With increasing life expectancy, individuals need to plan for a longer retirement period. Rising living expenses and changing financial priorities make it crucial to have retirement solutions that provide stability while also offering the potential for market-linked income growth. With ICICI Life Guaranteed Indexed Pension, customers can choose the level of guaranteed income they are comfortable with along with the opportunity to benefit from market performance. This flexibility enables them to make informed choices and plan their retirement years with greater confidence and financial security. The product offers single-life and joint-life options with return of purchase price3. Upon unfortunate demise of the annuitant or the last surviving annuitant, death benefit equal to total premiums paid would be returned to the nominee."

The product also offers additional flexibility for immediate liquidity needs of customer with 'Annuity Advance' feature5. The feature allows customers to receive up to 99% of up to next five years of guaranteed annuity1 in advance as a lump sum, offering immediate liquidity when needed the most. Customers can choose to receive annuity payouts on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis, depending on their financial requirements. Additionally, the product also offers value-added servicesV to customers, helping them to access health management and wellness services to support their broader needs as they prepare for and navigate retirement. With this product launch, ICICI Life Insurance continues to strengthen its retirement solutions portfolio, offering customers greater choice and flexibility in planning for their long-term financial needs. The product reflects the Company's broader commitment to making financial planning simpler, enabling customers to secure their future with greater confidence, in line with its brand promise of making 'Har Kal Aasaan' for its stakeholders.

About ICICI Life Insurance: ICICI Life Insurance Limited (formerly known as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited) commenced operations in FY2001 and has since established itself as one of India's leading life insurers, consistently ranking high on both sum assured market share and new business premium market share. Over the years, it has earned the unwavering trust of millions of customers, becoming an integral part of India's financial ecosystem. Customer centricity has remained the foundation of its philosophy, with products, processes and distribution strategies all aligned to a single objective: delivering a strong and differentiated value proposition for customers. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of Protection, Savings & Retirement solutions designed to meet the evolving life stage needs. These offerings enable customers to safeguard their families' financial security while also achieving long term financial goals.

As on June 30, 2026, the Company protects 69.53 million lives (in-force) across India covering both individual and corporate segments, making it one of the leading insurance companies in the country. Over the years, the Company has delivered on its promise of financial protection by settling ₹ 343.90 billion in death claims and paying ₹ 3.81 trillion in overall benefits as of June 30, 2026. In FY2026 alone, it settled ₹ 51.49 billion in death claims and disbursed ₹ 153.63 billion in maturity and survival benefits. Its claim settlement ratio of 99.3 percent and average turnaround time of 1 day underscore its commitment to swift, reliable service.

The Company is also the first among Indian Insurance industry to get listed on both the NSE and BSE. Its continued investments in data analytics and digitisation across the policy lifecycle have enabled superior efficiency, innovation and seamless experiences for customers and distributors alike. Disclaimer Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this release which contain words or phrases such as 'will', 'expected to,' etc., and similar expressions or variations of such expressions may constitute 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, opportunities and growth potential to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the actual growth in demand for insurance and other financial products and services in the countries that we operate or where a material number of our customers reside, our ability to successfully implement our strategy, including our use of the Internet and other technology, our exploration of merger and acquisition opportunities, our ability to integrate mergers or acquisitions into our operations and manage the risks associated with such acquisitions to achieve our strategic and financial objectives, our growth and expansion in domestic and overseas markets, technological changes, our ability to market new products, the outcome of any legal, tax or regulatory proceedings in India and in other jurisdictions we are or become a party to, the future impact of new accounting standards, our ability to implement our dividend policy, the impact of changes in insurance regulations and other regulatory changes in India and other jurisdictions on us. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. This release does not constitute an offer of securities.

1The income/annuity amount is guaranteed for life and payable either immediately or after the end of deferment period (if any), as applicable. Guaranteed Annuity is calculated as per the guaranteed proportion chosen. 2This is applicable only in Life Annuity with Return of Purchase Price option where guaranteed proportion chosen is less than 100% (Linked with Benchmark Index NIFTY 50 TRI) 3Upon the unfortunate demise of the annuitant/both the annuitants, the nominee will receive the Death Benefit as applicable. 4This is available under Joint Life option where the relationship between the Primary Annuitant and the Secondary Annuitant can be either spouse, child, parent, or sibling.

5This option is allowed for 'Life income with Return of Purchase Price' variant, allowing the annuitant(s) to opt for a lump-sum payout in lieu of future guaranteed income/incomes, given at least one full year's incomes have been paid out and there is no loan outstanding in the policy as on the date of exercise and Flexi Save option has not been exercised. Such lump sum will be equal to present value of a preset proportion (1% to 99%) of the Guaranteed Annuities payable over the next 1 to 5 years, as chosen by the policyholder. The maximum amount payable as 'Advance Annuity Amount' shall not exceed 50% of Total Premiums Paid.

VThe Annuitant(s) will get access to a carefully curated suite of health management & well-being services. These Services are applicable only if the policy is in force with all due premiums paid to date. The Annuitant(s) can enjoy these benefits from our ICICI Life Customer app. The Annuitant(s) will not be charged separately for availing of these services. These services may be availed throughout the policy, subject to prevailing eligibility criteria. Please refer to the policy brochure for the complete list of terms and conditions as applicable for availing the services. ICICI Life Guaranteed Indexed Pension. UIN: < UIN: 105N226V02> (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)