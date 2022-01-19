ICNN launches free online portal to provide career and admission advice to students and parents

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/PNN): Finding the best universities and colleges to shape one's career can be a daunting task for students. For the first time, an education portal, ICNN, has launched a free online platform to provide career advice as well as information on the best universities and colleges across the country.

ICNN has designed a website solely to create awareness and keep students up-to-date with information without any costs. It is one of the most user-friendly online forums for students, offering information about over 800 universities and 15,000 colleges in India.

In this fast-paced education system, competitive examinations keep on changing along with subjects, dates, and locations. Students often find themselves in a quagmire with exam patterns changing regularly. However, ICNN plays an important role in providing accurate and dependable information via its web portals due to its strong collaborations with universities and colleges.

ICNN has a highly skilled management team responsible for documenting and reporting all critical and necessary information to the students regarding admissions and exams at domestic and foreign institutions, university admissions, IGNOU, and updated education news.

"Our goal is to improve business processes at the grassroots level so that more and more students can benefit from career counseling. We use simple yet effective methods. Creating links among schools, universities, consultants, and training institutes is our specialty" said a spokesperson of ICNN.

"In this way, we provide a complete solution for all types of inquiries related to education and career free-of-cost. ICNN prides itself on providing free online counseling to parents, teachers, and students. We keep you connected and updated 24/7, no matter where you are, so that you always stay on top of things. We help facilitate our students' journey abroad by keeping them updated on new developments," he added.

