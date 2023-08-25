Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.34%)
65030.06 -222.28
Nifty (-0.50%)
19290.05 -96.65
Nifty Smallcap (-0.21%)
5426.15 -11.55
Nifty Midcap (-0.72%)
38508.80 -280.20
Nifty Bank (-0.50%)
44274.20 -222.00
Heatmap

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesWorld Athletics 2023Stocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesIMD Weather ForecastNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieICSI CS Result 2023HP Dragonfly G4 ReviewShoppers Stop Share Price

Companies News

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPOTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 25): Heavy rains in many states till 26 AugustLIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

Economy News

India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's GoyalIndia's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon